Caulfield shoots down Sligo Rovers talk

John Caulfield has distanced himself from the Sligo Rovers vacancy, insisting his focus remains with an ambitious Galway United.

While Sligo are in the Premier Division and enter the European Conference League in July, Caufield has no desire for a move, especially with the exciting plans laid out by the billionaire Comers brothers for Galway.

Caulfield is sparring with Cork City for the sole automatic promotion spot and Friday’s 1-0 win by his former club in front of 4,500 fans at Eamonn Deacy Park leaves him a point adrift at the midway stage of the campaign.

The manager’s first priority when the transfer window opens on July 1 is to replace left-back Alex Murphy with the 17-year-old heading to Newcastle United in a deal worth an initial €100,000 to the club.

“I’ve come to Galway, have two years left on my contract and I’m an honourable guy,” said Caulfield in relation to the Sligo hotseat.

“I have always been very committed to the any club I’ve managed. The Comers have gotten involved and the takeover is happening. From the legalities that are ongoing, they’re due to take officially over in the next two months. It will mainly affect things for next year but I will definitely have to replace Alex in this window. We’ll be working on others but the budget is tight and the lads already here were brilliant for me in the first half of the season.”

Caulfield has been accused of mind-games by attaching Cork with the tag of overwhelming favourites for the First Division title but has vowed to maintain the competitive tussles at the top deep into the season. He’s also loathe to write off third-placed Waterford from closing the six-point gap.

“We’ve probably surprised some people that we’ve challenging at the top,” said Caulfield.

“City, after last year, wanted to win the league and Colin Healy has a strong squad to pick from. We’ll push them to the end and I think Waterford will too do. Friday was the first match all season that we didn’t score in and it took a brilliant strike by Matt Healy to separate the teams. Once Ruairí Keating was sent off, Cork put all their players behind the ball and we couldn’t break them down. The players will take a deserved break and come back to face Bray on Friday week. We’ve got huge support this season, as shown again in the Cork match, and there’s still lots of football to be played.”