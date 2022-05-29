Watch: St Etienne fans throw flares at own players after Ligue 1 play-off defeat

Saint Etienne fans launched flares down the tunnel towards their own players after the French side were relegated to Ligue 2 after 18 years in the top flight
Watch: St Etienne fans throw flares at own players after Ligue 1 play-off defeat

Riot police officers clash with Saint-Etienne's fans who invaded the pitch after being defeated by Auxerre at the end of the French L1-L2 play-off second leg football match between AS Saint-Etienne and AJ Auxerre at the Geoffroy Guichard Stadium in Saint-Etienne, central-eastern France on May 29, 2022. (Photo by JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK / AFP)

Sun, 29 May, 2022 - 22:00
TJ Galvin

In the latest in a series of pitch invasions, Saint Etienne fans launched flares down the tunnel towards their own players after the French side were relegated to Ligue 2.

The club had spent 18 years in the top flight.

AJ Auxerre came out on top, winning 5-4 on penalties after the two teams drew 2-2 on aggregate over both legs.

The win sees Auxerre swap places with St Etienne in the French top tier.

Immediately after the shootout, angry fans ran onto the pitch, chasing their own players down the tunnel.

Flares were launched at the fleeing footballers.

More in this section

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United - Sky Bet Championship - Play Off - Semi Final - Second Leg - City Ground Five key players who helped Forest secure a return to the Premier League
Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship - Play Off - Final - Wembley Stadium The £170million own-goal gives Nottingham Forest promotion to the Premier League
Liverpool v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Final - Stade de France Sadio Mane only allowed to go for over £25m if replacement lined up – Liverpool
Watch: St Etienne fans throw flares at own players after Ligue 1 play-off defeat

Ireland international Izzy Atkinson wins Scottish Cup for Celtic

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up