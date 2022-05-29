Watch: St Etienne fans throw flares at own players after Ligue 1 play-off defeat

In the latest in a series of pitch invasions, Saint Etienne fans launched flares down the tunnel towards their own players after the French side were relegated to Ligue 2.
The club had spent 18 years in the top flight.
AJ Auxerre came out on top, winning 5-4 on penalties after the two teams drew 2-2 on aggregate over both legs.
The win sees Auxerre swap places with St Etienne in the French top tier.
Immediately after the shootout, angry fans ran onto the pitch, chasing their own players down the tunnel.
Flares were launched at the fleeing footballers.
Envahissement du terrain au stade Geoffroy-Guichard. #ASSE #ASSEAJA pic.twitter.com/N7pX2NVrhj— Adrien Blettery (@AdBlettery) May 29, 2022