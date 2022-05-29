Ireland international Izzy Atkinson wins Scottish Cup for Celtic

Atkinson joined Celtic from Shelbourne last year
Celtic win the Scottish Women's Cup Pic via @CelticFCWomen

Sun, 29 May, 2022 - 20:10
Larry Ryan

Ireland international Isibeal Atkinson scored the extra-time winner as Celtic overcame Glasgow City in the Scottish Women's Cup Final despite going down to 10 players in the first half.

Substitute Atkinson, who joined Celtic from Shelbourne last year, struck in the second period of extra time after the sides were locked 2-2 on 90 minutes.

City, who lost out on the league title to Rangers after 14 wins in a row, now finish a season trophyless for the first time since 2005.

That meant disappointment for their Irish manager Eileen Gleeson as well as Ireland players Clare Shine and Claire Walsh, who started the game, and Niamh Farrelly, who came on as sub.

Celtic were in front twice in the first half but Jenna Clark cancelled out Shen Mengyu's opener, while Lauren Davidson and Charlie Wellings exchanged penalties. 

Jodie Bartle was sent off for the foul that brought City's second leveller, leaving Celtic with an uphill task, but they had the better of the second half despite the numerical disadvantage. 

Another Ireland international Tyler Toland was in the Celtic squad, who add the Scottish Cup to the League Cup claimed earlier in the campaign.

