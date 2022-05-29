Ralf Rangnick will not move into consultancy role at Man United

The German took charge of United on an interim basis for the last six months of the season.
PA

Manchester United have announced that Ralf Rangnick will not take up a consultancy role with the club due to the demands he is set to face as the new Austria manager.

The German took charge of United on an interim basis for the last six months of the season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last November and oversaw a sixth-placed Premier League finish.

Rangnick was expected to remain at Old Trafford for the next two years in a consultancy position, but he was last month appointed the new Austria boss and it seems holding the dual roles is not viable.

"We would like to thank Ralf Rangnick for his efforts as interim manager over the past six months," a statement said on United's website.

"By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role as manager of the Austria national team and will not therefore be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford.

"We would like to wish Ralf the best of luck in this next chapter of his career."

