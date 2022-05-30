Terrace Talk Liverpool: This game was one step beyond us

One step beyond us. Madness reigned supreme in Paris.

We were rope-a-doped by Real Madrid. Makes you wonder if some clubs really do have the devil in their dressing room. I suppose City and Chelsea were already thinking that. It was just our turn.

Fourteen times seems a bit much though, especially after their escapades in this year’s tournament. It can’t all be skill, surely? Well, I know it definitely isn’t.

I’d been wary all week about being favourites, not even sure how we got to that point, unless people who don’t like us wanted to pile on the pressure and watch us wilt. Mission accomplished.

The champions of Spain, a fine side who’d already seen off PSG, Chelsea and City, who’d had weeks of rest, against a team that may not have been running on empty for weeks but were damned close to it.

At any time winning the European Cup is an incredibly difficult thing to do. Makes me laugh when it’s diminished, by people who throw Ferguson’s titles in our face (Guardiola’s too), completely dwarfing their Champions League wins but then make out it’s easier!

Other things make you wince, too. All that talk of Mane leaving us with something memorable, or Salah’s revenge. A little less conversation, a little more action, please. It may only have been one last hurdle, but because of the race they’d already run it proved one too many.

Not on the evidence of the opening 40 minutes, though. Thiago’s injury scare made a drama out of not very much. Was Klopp about to pull off a final miracle? No, he wasn’t.

We’ve laughed at the noise surrounding his manager of the year award. When did trolling Liverpool supporters become the national sport?

It turns out the quadruple is a pipedream after all, not just because of Man City but because of the huge physical effort required. When the goal wouldn’t come, and Benzema ‘scored’ with their one effort, it sent chills up the spine.

There wasn’t any chance of VAR chalking off two goals, though the one that counted looked more off than the first. We’ve been giving teams a goal start for weeks. With all due respect to Villarreal, Villa etc, you can get away with that against them – but not Real.

Courtois was good but he wasn’t given anything impossible to stop. Mane and Salah, at their season’s peaks, would’ve scored a couple each in any other game but this. If we played for another two hours, we wouldn’t have made a dent. In the other cup finals, it made no difference.

Even then there were consolations. Konate was fantastic, what a player he’s going to be. I could make a snide crack about him doing two jobs, but that’ll only land me in more trouble with the creator supreme’s disciples.

Resist the urge to play down the season’s excellence because it didn’t end as successfully as we’d hoped and dreamed. That would be a mistake, although these are significant wounds. Feel free to lick them for a while.

There was too much bad karma circling around our mass presence in France, all that mockery of City’s parade. When they do bring out a “more fans than you” trophy, I’m sure we’ll be in the running for that too.

Which brings us to UEFA’s scandalous buck-passing of the pre-match chaos, exacerbated by the CRS, who clearly didn’t get the memo about us not being English. There’d been hints all season of us being treated as Europe’s Brexit lepers, but nothing as savage as this.

People who were there hours early were getting in just before an already delayed kick-off, if at all. That ought to tell you that organisation was beneath brewery piss-up levels, but doubtless there will be axe-grinders who’ve already drawn their predictable conclusions.

There’s an American saying; if you’re given lemons, make lemonade. It adeptly applies to other teams’ supporters nowadays. I’d forgotten how things were when we were last this good, and you try to stay chilled about it all, but it’s beyond “banter” now. Their lemonade is rank and incredibly bitter.

You can’t get too upset with Uncle Carlo, though, even if he does have it in for us in an uncommonly sadistic way. He’s one of the game’s true greats, obviously.

2019’s narrow title heartbreak was eased significantly by the European Cup win. It gave Klopp a reason to ignore kneejerk calls for major transfer activity and get the team focused on winning the holy grail the following season.

How this double whammy affects us now remains to be seen. Two cups are not to be sneezed at, although apparently penalty wins don’t count in increasingly weird attempts to leave us with nothing. It’s hard to remember sometimes that other people don’t matter that much. It’s getting harder.

We can still celebrate, albeit with a heavy heart about what might have been. The next few months may be a little tougher.

We’re wondering who’s going to stay, which rumours are true and how much rest these players – who’ve given everything – will get before we “go again”.

With a little time it’ll be easier to acknowledge just how good a season this was, but right this minute it’s okay to be sad.