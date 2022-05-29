Liverpool looking for the positives after another near miss

LIVERPOOL 0 REAL MADRID 1

The chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France that marred this Champions League Final will dominate the post-match discourse for days to come but when the dust has settled, it will be left to Jurgen Klopp, his supporters and football historians to put this eventful Liverpool season into perspective.

The glass half-full narrative will point to Liverpool launching an incredible bid for an unprecedented quadruple that floundered only by a single goal against Real and a solitary point in the league table to Manchester City.

But, the equally valid half-empty philosophy can point to the fact that all Liverpool have to show for that brush with football immortality are two domestic cups, both won against Chelsea, both won on penalties and both won despite Liverpool failing to score in 120 minutes.

Add in the 90 minutes in Paris, where Vinicius Junior scored the game’s only goal just before the hour, and Liverpool’s much-vaunted forward line has played 330 minutes of cup finals this season without a goal.

There were extenuating circumstances here, of course, in the form of Real’s former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois who turned in a performance for the ages with an immaculate display.

But the fact remains that a team that features Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and the brilliant new addition Luis Diaz created 61 shots in those three finals, 17 on target, and did not score once.

Still, Liverpool started the campaign facing a maximum possible 63-game season, assuming they advanced to the final of every competition they entered, and, surely, putting themselves in a position to play all 63 represents success in itself.

“It's hard to analyse it now and take everything in but I hope when we are on holiday and having a break we realise that this season has been special,” said captain Jordan Henderson.

“I don't know when the last time a team went to a final or the last game in every single competition. It shows the mentality and talent of the squad. We couldn't give any more and football is down to fine margins.

“The keeper got man of the match and we just couldn't find that goal and got done on the counter-attack. We have to deal with it in the best way we can and use it as motivation and a tool to come back next season and go again.”

Manager Klopp was, understandably, keen to focus on the positives after this defeat and, par for his course, was quick to make passive-aggressive observations about Real’s defence-first approach to this final.

But, still, there have been fewer more popular managers in Liverpool history - which is saying something - and Klopp was immediately focusing on next season, joking he was already booking hotel rooms in Istanbul, the venue for next season’s final.

“To be fair the manager in these situations is really good and he can see the bigger picture,” said Henderson. “He is really good in these moments.

“As players it's really difficult. It will take a little bit of time for us but I have no doubt we will use it in the right way and use it to be better and stronger.

“From experiences in life – and this team has been through tough ones – we have always reacted in the right way and I am sure we will do it again.

“He said we'd given everything all season in every competition, that he was proud of us and sometimes in football you don't get the luck you deserve – and that was certainly the case.

“It is really difficult to stand here and be positive but I really hope in the next few weeks we can look back on the season and see it as a positive one.”

At least the only post-mortem being conducted on Sunday morning was a metaphorical football one and not literal which, given the authorities disastrous handling of the crowd outside the stadium before kick-off, was a very real danger at one point.

Liverpool have already demanded a UEFA inquiry into the way supporters were treated by police and stewards with hundreds of fans, and media, stepping forward yesterday to share horrific accounts of the potential danger posed by the situation.

“Obviously none of us were on our phones before the game, but when you come in after the game, go on your phone and you have seen everyone struggle to get in, the French police being pretty heavy-handed, people who have got legitimate tickets being told they are fake tickets - which happened to one of my mates and I can assure you it wasn’t a fake ticket - so when it comes to it, they have just panicked,” said a clearly angry Andrew Robertson.

At least the 36-minute delay to kick-off did not effect Liverpool, who started brilliantly and would have been comfortably ahead by the interval against a lesser keeper than Courtois.

But they were badly exposed for the goal, when Federico Valverde crossed for Vinicius Junior, who had slipped the sleeping Trent Alexander-Arnold, to confirm the same outcome as 2018, when Real beat Klopp in the final.

“I told the boys in the dressing room, after watching the celebrations of Real Madrid, that I feel the pride already,” said Klopp. “But I saw as well that I was the only one in the dressing room in that moment (feeling that).

“So the boys need a little longer to feel that, to understand that. But these boys played an outstanding season. The two competitions we couldn’t win, we didn’t win by the smallest possible margin - one point, 1-0.

“That says nothing about us. The difference between 2018 and now is I see us coming again. In 2018, I wished it, but I couldn’t know. We will go again definitely and tomorrow we will celebrate the season.”

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 5, Konate 7, van Dijk 7, Robertson 5; Henderson 7, Fabinho 6, Thiago 6; Salah 6, Mane 8, Diaz 5 (Jota 65, 5).

Substitutes: Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Matip, Kelleher, Elliott.

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois 10; Carvajal 7, Militao 7, Alaba 7, Mendy 7; Modric 6 (Ceballos 89), Casemiro 7, Kroos 6; Valverde 8 (Camavinga 85), Benzema 7, Vinicius Junior 7 (Rodrygo 90).

Substitutes: Nacho, Hazard, Asensio, Marcelo, Lunin, Vazquez, Bale, Isco, Mariano.

Referee: C Turpin (France) 8.