Real Madrid v Liverpool player ratings: A Courtois wondershow

Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois 9

This was the moment the former Chelsea goalkeeper, who is now 30 years old, delivered on the potential we always knew he had. There were some mixed moments during his time at Stamford Bridge but now he’s found his top level. In Paris he put on a wonder show make five or six outstanding saves, mostly from Salah. The best came late on, denying the Egyptian with a reaction stop. Unquestionably man of the match.

Dani Carvajal 8

The full-back found it tough against Luis Diaz who never gave him a second’s rest in the first half. But, wow, how he got over it. The defender eventually saw off his opponent, showed he still has pace when he needs it, distributed the ball well it and was a defensive rock in the second period. He seemed almost impossible to get past.

Eder Militao 8

Solid, dependable and confident on the ball, he had a very useful knack of just getting his foot in to nick the ball away at the crucial moment on the edge of the Real area. He celebrated every challenge like it was a match winner. Just what you need when Antonio Rudiger is arriving to potentially take your place next season.

David Alaba 7

Highly experienced, and that’s exactly what you need in a Champions League Final. In many ways Alaba went almost unnoticed during this match in terms of influence on the action, but his positioning and concentration was top notch. A vital part of the Real machine at the age of 29.

Ferland Mendy 7

A highly talented left back but with Vinicius Junior ahead of him it’s not always easy for him to get forward. Especially as Salah gave him plenty of think about going the other way. But he defended well and played his part in what was a highly efficient Real performance.

Luka Modric 6

This makes five Champions League for Modric at the age of 36 and he’s still the man who pulls the strings. In truth this wasn’t his best performance, he was strangely quiet and unable to find the forward passes which normally we expect. He was even subbed late on, ending a run of playing 90 minutes in four Champions League Final. But he wasn’t complaining.

Casemiro 7

Sitting ahead of Militao, the midfielder was effective in winning crucial tackles and making blocks – and got better and better as the match wore on. He had a huge influence in Real’s own half of the pitch and should have scored when put through from a free-kick - but played the ball back instead. It was a small blot on a very good performance.

Toni Kroos 7

Liverpool game him no time on the ball and he did have time he didn’t use it as well as we have been accustomed to. But Real will argue he still played a pivotal role in holding things together in midfield and keeping Liverpool at distance. His experience was crucial.

Federico Valverde 8

A willing runner up the right flank where he gave Robertson plenty to think about, he seems to have endless verve and energy. It was his superb low cross which allowed Vinicius Junior to open the scoring. He eventually went off with cramp, having worked incredibly hard.

Karim Benzema 7

Saw a goal agonisingly ruled offside by VAR just before half time and may well feel aggrieved. But he was still influential, winning so many headers when Real went long and holding the ball up expertly. The Frenchman has a real presence on the pitch these days, and never for a second looked ruffled. He ends this Champions League campaign with 11 goals. Surely man of the tournament.

Vinicius Junior 7

He had barely touched the ball when he put Real Madrid ahead in the second half, sweeping home Valverde’s low cross when left unmarked. His 22nd goal of the season which has been just as memorable for the number of goals he sets up for teammate Benzema.

Substitutes:

Camavinga On for Valverde after 85 minutes and played his part Rodrygo On for Vinicius Junior right at the death Ceballos Came on Modric at the death and wasted a chance to make it 2-0

Liverpool

Alisson 6

Looked in command for most of the match but was fortunate Benzema’s 44th minute goal was ruled offside following a mistake from the Liverpool keeper. There was nothing he could do about Vinicius Junior’s opener and in truth had little else to do. Real’s real quality was in their remarkable defence.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 6

There were fears the Liverpool full-back could be caught out by the skills of Vinicius Junior but it was more a loss of concentration that cost him dear, playing the winger onside and failing to get near him as Real opened the scoring. Alexander-Arnold has been outstanding most of this season but this performance was a little below bar, with even his trademark set pieces missing the mark.

Ibrahima Konate 8

This is a player who came of age in Paris. He just looked imperious. Aggressive in the air and in the tackle, but also progressive in possession, he’s been a terrific buy for Liverpool and looked classy in the French capital.

Virgil van Dijk 7

As cool, calm and unflappable as ever, the big centre-half never looked under threat – but it still wasn’t enough to keep Real at bay and win Liverpool the trophy. All that was missing from van Dijk was a better contribution from set pieces at the other end. And that is an area Liverpool will probably look back on and regret.

Andrew Robertson 6

Liverpool’s Mr Reliable was still that – he defended well, held intelligent positions and attacked at the right moments. But this was a night when he couldn’t make the impact he desired when going forward. Real were just too solid at the back to let him through. Liverpool’s full backs have been their core for so long, but Real had their number.

Jordan Henderson 7

This was his third final as captain and once again Henderson led by example. He was everywhere in the first half, Liverpool’s driving force. But manager Klopp opted to take him off after 77 minutes for Naby Keita as he looked to change things up. The fact he ran off unquestioningly shows Henderson’s humility.

Fabinho 6

The midfielder was nice and steady, if not at his imperious best. Sitting in front of the defence, the Brazilian started most attacks and snuffed out Real’s, which is a nice combination. It was his knee that set Benzema free to score after 44 minutes, but the goal was controversially disallowed. Apparently, his touch wasn’t deliberate – but it looked it.

Thiago 7

The midfielder seemed to tweak his injury in the warm-up but it didn’t show once the game started. He set the tempo for Liverpool early and was a joy to watch. Sometimes the game just looks effortless for him. But a lack of fitness showed as he waned after the break, eventually replaced by Roberto Firmino.

Mo Salah 7

Not a glory performance from the Egyptian but he was constantly in the game, linking up play, making runs, getting shots on target. Unfortunately for him, Thibault Courtois was in good form, denying him on at least five occasions, notably a low stop from close range early on and a flying save from a left-foot curler after the break.

Sadio Mane 7

A constant menace up front, he came agonisingly close to opening the scoring with a first half shot tipped onto the post. But in the second half, in common with every member of the Liverpool team, he couldn’t keep up the same influence on the game despite giving it his all. Now Liverpool fans await a decision on whether the striker is staying next season or not.

Luis Diaz 7

Made great runs behind Carvajal, although wasn’t always found, and was also willing to track back. But this wasn’t quite his day and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp decided to bring him off after 65 minutes in favour of Diogo Jota, looking for something different.

Substitutes:

Diogo Jota 6 Came on after 65 minutes for Luis Diaz and added attacking threat Naby Keita 6 Came on after 77 minutes for Henderson but made a total hash of really good opportunity as he skewed a shot wide.

Roberto Firmino 6 On after 77 minutes for Thiago but couldn’t make an impact this time