Thiago and Fabinho have won their fitness battles to be named in Jurgen Klopp's starting line-up for tonight's Champions League final against Real Madrid
Kick-off delayed in Champions League final due to 'security issue'

The giant screen informing fans of a delayed kick off ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final at the Stade de France, Paris. Peter Byrne/PA Wire..

Sat, 28 May, 2022 - 19:50
TJ Galvin

The Champions League final has been delayed by half an hour. The game between Real Madrid and Liverpool was due to kick off at 8pm.

An announcement from UEFA said the kick-off had been delayed due to the "late arrival of fans at the stadium".

But reports from around the ground say that fans have been queuing for hours to get into the stadium.

Thiago and Fabinho, meanwhile, have won their fitness battles to be named in Jurgen Klopp's starting line-up for tonight's Champions League final against Real Madrid. Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk have also been included having recently recovered from injury.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti has been able to name a full-strength side. Madrid had the luxury of resting some of their top players in the last few weeks of the La Liga season with the league title wrapped up long ago.

Gareth Bale has been included on the Real bench. Bale came off the bench to score in the 2018 decider between these two sides.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz.

Substitutes: Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Kelleher, Elliott. 

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Junior.

Substitutes: Nacho, Hazard, Asensio, Marcelo, Lunin, Lucas, Bale, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Isco, Mariano, Camavinga.

