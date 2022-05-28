Ivan Perisic accepts offer to rejoin Conte at Tottenham

Ivan Perisic has accepted an offer to join Tottenham when his Internazionale contract expires at the end of next month. The winger is poised to sign on a two-year deal after Antonio Conte called to underline how much he wanted to work with him again.

Conte and Perisic were at Inter together in the Serie A-winning 2020-21 season and the Croatia international has turned down a two-year extension there. He was also a target for Chelsea but their pursuit was neutered by the sanctions under which the club have been working.