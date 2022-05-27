Injury to referee Dunne mars Students' draw with Sligo

UCD 1 Sligo Rovers 1

The sides swapped headed goals in settling for a point apiece at the UCD Bowl in a game marred by a nasty injury to referee David Dunne.

A slow burner of a game didn’t ignite until half-time approached, the first corner of the night seeing Sligo’s Aidan Keena's flick from Adam McDonnell’s delivery well watched by Kian Moore in the UCD goal.

A minute later a mistake by Shane Blaney might have gifted College the lead. Ed McGinty came to his defender’s rescue, racing off his line to make himself big before saving Dylan Duffy’s shot with his feet.

Moore did well to hold a stinging drive from the menacing Keena before the Sligo striker produced the moment of the half, gliding skilfully past two defenders, before his powerful shot was tenaciously blocked by UCD skipper Jack Keaney.

The game was then held up for some six minutes while Dublin referee Dunne was taken off on a stretcher to be treated in an ambulance having been accidentally struck in the face by the ball.

Sam Todd got his body in the way of another Keena effort while substitute Lewis Banks worked Moore as UCD hung on before equalising on 68 minutes.

Evan Caffrey’s cross picked out Duffy who scored with a firm header. Moore earned UCD their point with the save of the game on 86 minutes, acrobatically tipping over McDonnell’s drive from distance which appeared destined for the top corner.

UCD: Moore; Gallagher, Yoro, Todd, Osam; Keaney, Keane (Higgins, 75); Kerrigan (Lonergan, 75; Farrell, 82)), Caffrey, Dignam (Nolan, 75); Duffy.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Horgan (Banks, 57), Buckley, Blaney, Kirk; Bolger, Morahan; O’Sullivan (Keogh, 82), McDonnell, Fitzgerald (Heaney, 88), Keena.

Referee: David Dunne (Dublin) (Replaced by Derek Tomney (Dublin) on 62 mins.).