Cobh now six without win as Longford take the points

Cobh Ramblers 2 Longford Town 4

It is now six matches without a victory for Cobh Ramblers in the SSE Airtricity League first division after they deservedly fell to a 4-2 against Longford Town at St Colman’s Park on Friday night.

Goals from Dylan Barrett, Christian Magbrusan, Aaron Robinson and Shane Elworthy ensured it was Longford that head into the mid-season break on a high while Ramblers, who netted through Pierce Philips and Jake Hegarty, slumped to their 11th loss of the season.

Ramblers deservedly took an early lead though when Philips and James O’Leary quickly exchanged passes to send the former through on goal and allowed him to coolly slot the ball past the keeper.

They were unfortunate not to double their advantage just shy of the quarter of an hour mark as Luke Desmond’s fierce strike crashed against the inside of the far right post.

Longford finally settled and they snatched an equaliser when captain Dylan Barrett expertly drilled his penalty into the top right corner of the net after Mbayo fouled Power in the box.

Longford built on that momentum and they completed the comeback at the beginning of the second half when substitute Christian Magbrusan nodded home Power’s cross from a few yards.

And moments after Desmond saw an attempt hacked off the line, Town made it 3-1 when Magbrusan’s clever flick allowed Aaron Robinson, who earlier rattled the post, to slot the ball into the far bottom right corner.

The Rams thought they had given themselves hope of producing a fightback when Jake Hegarty’s header crept inside the far post but that was quickly dashed when a Mbayo mistake allowed Shane Elworthy to thump his loose clearance into the top right corner as Longford cruised to victory.

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron, Darryl Walsh, Breandan Frahill, Jason Abbott, Danny O’Connell (Jake Hegarty 56), Pierce Philips (Sean McGrath 56), Jack Larkin (Ciaran Griffin 76), Luke Desmond, Michael McCarthy, James O’Leary, Harlain Mbayo (Justin Eguaibor 67)..

LONGFORD TOWN: Luke Dennison (Lee Steacy ht), Shane Elworthy, Dylan Barrett, Aaron Robinson, Joe Doyle (Christian Magbrusan 37), Michael Barker, Karl Chambers, Dean McMenamy, Joe Power (Eric Molloy 72), Matthew Dunne, Ben Lynch.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).