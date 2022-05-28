Andy Robertson: The 'shy' Scottish lad who became the 'best left-back in the world'

David Meyler has hailed his former teammate Andy Robertson as the best left-back in the world as he stands on the cusp of Liverpool immortality.

The Corkman was at Hull City when the “shy” Scot arrived from Dundee United in 2014, his first stop in the Premier League before getting snapped up by Jurgen Klopp three seasons later.

Robertson has been a central cog in Liverpool’s success since, winning the Premier League, Champions League and, most recently, the FA Cup.

Saturday in Paris presents another shot at silverware when the Reds face Real Madrid for the status of European champions.

“For me, Andy is the best left-back in the world,” asserted Meyler, now retired and involved in coaching as well as punditry.

“He can do every side of the game. He had a huge rise going to Liverpool but the level he’s reached is just phenomenal. Looking at him week in, week out, he’s an eight or nine out of 10. His levels are brilliant.” Meyler is a pal of Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson, stretching back to their days emerging through the ranks at Sunderland, and discovered a similar coming of age story about Robertson’s move to Anfield.

"When Andy signed and came into the Hull changing room, I don't think any of us heard him speak for about four months,” recalled his former teammate.

"It was obviously a big, big transition for him coming from Scotland, leaving his family behind and coming down to sign for Hull.

"He was quiet and then he started playing and got to know the lads better. We got to know this cheeky little Scottish chap who was fully of energy.

"Funnily enough, the lads I knew at Liverpool, I said to them 'look after him when he comes to you'. They more or less said the same thing, that he didn't speak to anybody for about three months.

"Then he started to know the lads better and came out of his shell. Now they all know the Robbo I know. He was just a young, shy lad just finding his feet.” Beating Madrid tomorrow would further imprint his name into the Reds pantheon.

“He’ll certainly be in the conversation as one of Liverpool's best left-backs of all time if he wins another Champions League,” gushed Meyler.

“This Liverpool team has put themselves into the club’s history. Winning the first Premier League title and this is their third Champions League final in four years. That’s huge.

“If they were to get over the line and win another, it would be incredible and this team will definitely be remembered.”