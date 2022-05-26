Frank Lampard backs up kind words on Seamus Coleman with even more praise

'I have never seen humility like it, in my time in football,' Lampard said.
Frank Lampard backs up kind words on Seamus Coleman with even more praise

Seamus Coleman. Inset: Frank Lampard. Photo(s): PA

Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 13:41
Shane Donovan

Frank Lampard has once again praised the character and high standards of his captain, Seamus Coleman. 

The Everton boss said that an early conversation with Coleman convinced him of the value of the Donegal-native in their battle to overcome a difficult season. 

Coleman was a figurehead in the side's dramatic escape from relegation, and Lampard said he ranks him as an Everton legend. 

"On day one, Seamus came to me, sat in my office, and was honest about the club, things that will remain private. But he was honest about the situation and the size of the situation," Lampard told the club's media team.

“I could see straight away the burden Seamus was carrying, in a good way, because he cares so much, and he just wanted to change it. From then on, after those words, his actions have been something else: speaking, training, standards every day, performances in games.

“I have never seen humility like it, in my time in football.

“I heard a lot of good things about Seamus before I came to the club. He has gone there and beyond.

“I was being honest [when declaring Coleman one of the best people I’ve met], I have never met anyone who has his morals and standards and he is an incredible player.

"You talk about legends of football clubs and he is certainly one of those,” Lampard added.

This is not the first time that Lampard has given insight into the man that Coleman is, after a video from inside the club dressing room surfaced, in which the manager calls his captain "one of the best [men] that I've ever met".

You can watch the clip below:

More in this section

Jurgen Klopp file photo Liverpool’s route to the Champions League final
River Plate v Alianza Lima - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2022 Watch: Man City-bound Julian Alvarez makes history with six-goal haul
Bray Wanderers v Cork City - SSE Airtricity League First Division Ireland U21 squad named for crucial Euro qualifiers - includes six LOI players
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, left, and Sadio Mane are each set for their 70th match of the season in Paris on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

Risk of burnout? Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane set to play 70th match of season

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up