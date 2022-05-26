Frank Lampard backs up kind words on Seamus Coleman with even more praise

Frank Lampard has once again praised the character and high standards of his captain, Seamus Coleman.

The Everton boss said that an early conversation with Coleman convinced him of the value of the Donegal-native in their battle to overcome a difficult season.

Coleman was a figurehead in the side's dramatic escape from relegation, and Lampard said he ranks him as an Everton legend.

"On day one, Seamus came to me, sat in my office, and was honest about the club, things that will remain private. But he was honest about the situation and the size of the situation," Lampard told the club's media team.

“I could see straight away the burden Seamus was carrying, in a good way, because he cares so much, and he just wanted to change it. From then on, after those words, his actions have been something else: speaking, training, standards every day, performances in games.

“I have never seen humility like it, in my time in football.

“I heard a lot of good things about Seamus before I came to the club. He has gone there and beyond.

“I was being honest [when declaring Coleman one of the best people I’ve met], I have never met anyone who has his morals and standards and he is an incredible player.

"You talk about legends of football clubs and he is certainly one of those,” Lampard added.

This is not the first time that Lampard has given insight into the man that Coleman is, after a video from inside the club dressing room surfaced, in which the manager calls his captain "one of the best [men] that I've ever met".

You can watch the clip below: