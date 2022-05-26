Watch: Man City-bound Julian Alvarez makes history with six-goal haul

Alvarez is set to arrive in Manchester in time for next season
Julian Alvarez of River Plate leaves the pitch after scoring six goals in the victory of his team in the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2022 match between River Plate and Alianza Lima at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 11:40
Shane Donovan

On-loan Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez scored six goals for River Plate as they ran out 8-1 winners over Alianza Lima in the Copa Libertadores last night.

The striker was set to join up with City earlier this year, but the club decided it would be best for his progress to keep him in his home country for the rest of the 2021/22 season.

It looks to have been a good move, as the Argentine has performed admirably for the club since the move was confirmed. His six-goal haul will go down in River Plate history, especially given the stature the Copa Libertadores holds in South America.

You can watch all his strikes below:

Commenting on the history-making double-hattrick, River Plate tweeted: "Julian Alvarez, the first River player to convert 6 goals in the same match.

"121 years and history is still being written."

Alvarez scored the three River Plate goals in the first-half, and then added to his tally in the 54th, 57th, and 83rd minutes.

The 22-year old will arrive at the Etihad in excellent form, having scored 14 goals in 17 outings in cup competitions so far this term.

In addition, He finished as top-scorer in last year's Argentina Premier Division, scoring 18 goals, while adding a further six assists for his side.

Man City have found success with a certain Argentinian before, and who's to say that Alvarez won't do the same when he joins the Citizens. 

The prospect of having him as a back-up to recent signing Erling Haaland will have City fans very excited, especially given their lack of striking options of late.

