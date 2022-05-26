Ireland U21 squad named for crucial Euro qualifiers - includes six LOI players

Crunch time looms for Ireland’s U21s, whose manager Jim Crawford has named a 25-man squad for their final three European qualifiers against Bosnia & Herzegovina, Montenegro and Italy.

Currently occupying second place for next year’s finals, six points from their opening pair of matches – both at Tallaght Stadium – will seal a two-legged playoff in September.

Ireland could even seal their place directly at the showpiece in Georgia and September if they overcome top seeds Italy in the final game in Ascoli.

Cork City goalkeeper David Harrington is one of four players receiving their maiden call-ups, along with Tayo Adaramola of Crystal Palace, QPR’s Sinclair Armstrong and Joe Hodge from Wolves.

Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Conor Noss and UCD wide-man Liam Kerrigan also return to Crawford’s squad. Colm Whelan misses out through injury.

Eiran Cashin, on the back of his breakthrough season at Derby County, was due to feature but is unable to due to a delay in processing his paperwork. Crawford expressed his frustration at the protracted nature of finalising his eligibility.

Ireland head into the June international window off the back of an impressive 2-0 away win over Sweden in Borås.

They are set to be backed by their biggest crowds of the campaign in Tallaght as they look to become the first U21s side to reach a European Championship finals.

There are a number of ticket options available for fans to choose from.

Each individual game is priced at €10* for adults, €5* for children and €20* for a family ticket.

Republic of Ireland Under-21s Squad

Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (Derry City), Luke McNicholas (Sligo Rovers), David Harrington (Cork City).

Defenders: Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace), Joe Bagan (Cardiff City), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City), Jake O’Brien (Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers).

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Conor Noss (Borussia Möchengladbach), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell).

Forwards: Sinclair Armstrong (QPR), Darragh Burns (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), JJ Kayode (Rotherham United), Liam Kerrigan (UCD), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Mipo Odubeko (West Ham United), Tyreik Wright (Aston Villa).

UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifiers – Group F (all times are Irish time)