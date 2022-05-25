Burnley close to appointing Vincent Kompany as manager

Former Manchester City captain poised to leave Anderlecht
Anderlecht's head coach Vincent Kompany pictured during a soccer match between Club Brugge KV and RSC Anderleht, Sunday 22 May 2022 in Brugge, on the sixth and last day of the Champions' play-offs of the 2021-2022 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship.  (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 17:41
Jacob Steinberg

Burnley are close to appointing Vincent Kompany as their manager. The former Manchester City captain is poised to leave his job as Anderlecht’s head coach to accept the challenge of trying to lead Burnley out of the Championship.

Kompany has been in charge of Anderlecht since August 2020, although he started the previous season as player-manager before choosing to concentrate on playing. The club finished third this season and a parting of ways suits both parties.

Taking over at Burnley would return Kompany and his family to familiar part of England. His wife is from Manchester and their three children were born there. Kompany played for City from 2008-19.

Burnley were relegated last week and face the likely loss of several players and the need to reconfigure finances to be sustainable. Mike Jackson oversaw the final matches of the season after Sean Dyche was sacked but an upturn in form was not enough to prevent the club from finishing 18th.

Burnley last played in the second tier in 2016, when they won the title, having finished second to win promotion two years earlier.

Guardian

Nicolo Zaniolo scored the only goal as Roma won the Europa Conference League final (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Nicolo Zaniolo scores only goal as Roma win inaugural Europa Conference League

