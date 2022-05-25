Burnley close to appointing Vincent Kompany as manager

Burnley are close to appointing Vincent Kompany as their manager. The former Manchester City captain is poised to leave his job as Anderlecht’s head coach to accept the challenge of trying to lead Burnley out of the Championship.

Kompany has been in charge of Anderlecht since August 2020, although he started the previous season as player-manager before choosing to concentrate on playing. The club finished third this season and a parting of ways suits both parties.