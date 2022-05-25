CJ Hamilton 'buzzing' after getting Ireland call-up

CJ Hamilton said he is 'buzzing' after getting an Ireland call-up from Stephen Kenny.

The Blackpool winger will be involved in his first international camp, after being named in Kenny's squad for the UEFA Nations League games in June this morning.

The English-born attacker - who has Irish grandparents and spent time living in Waterford in his youth - only declared for the Republic earlier this year after contact from Kenny.

"I was first contacted in March to ask if I would be interested in declaring myself for the Republic of Ireland and I was buzzing to get the call,” Hamilton told the club's media team.

“Everything has now been sorted and I’m looking forward to focusing on my football. It’s a dream to try and represent your country, so I’m delighted to get the call-up.

"Hopefully I can now go on to win my first cap. We have some big games coming up and would love to go far in the Nations League.”

Ireland kick off the international period against Armenia on Saturday, June 4, before welcoming Ukraine to the Aviva on Wednesday, June 8, and Scotland on Saturday, June 11.

Kenny's side will then meet Ukraine in Lodz, Poland on Tuesday, June 14th.