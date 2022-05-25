Mo Salah staying put, Sadio Mane less sure - 'I'll answer after the Champions League'

The two marquee players are out of contract next summer.
Mo Salah staying put, Sadio Mane less sure - 'I'll answer after the Champions League'

Liverpool's Sadio Mane during a media day at the AXA Training Centre in Liverpool ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final in Paris on Saturday. Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 14:56
Shane Donovan

Liverpool's Mo Salah has confirmed that he will be at the club past this summer, but Sadio Mane is less sure, saying he will disclose his future plans after Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Both players will undoubtedly attract interest from suitors given their quality, and the uncertainty around their contract renewal situation.

Salah gave an update in today's press conference, stating that he will be staying on Merseyside next season.

"I'm just focused on the team and winning the Champions League again. I want to see Hendo with the trophy in the hands and hopefully he gives it to me. I don't want to talk about the contract now, I am staying next season for sure, that's clear."

While Salah gave Liverpool fans something to smile about, Mane's words will be concerning for everyone involved with the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Mane was coy on his future: "This question [about my future] I will answer after the Champions League. If I'm staying or not, I'm going to answer after the Champions League."

More in this section

Liverpool FC - Media Day - UEFA Champions League Final - AXA Training Centre Revenge not on the menu for Jurgen Klopp
Scotland v Slovakia - UEFA Nations League - Group 2 - League B - Hampden Park Andrew Robertson urges Scotland to put aside emotion of Ukraine clash
SOCCER JPL PO1 D6 CLUB BRUGGE VS ANDERLECHT Burnley close to appointing Vincent Kompany as manager
Nicolo Zaniolo scored the only goal as Roma won the Europa Conference League final (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Nicolo Zaniolo scores only goal as Roma win inaugural Europa Conference League

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up