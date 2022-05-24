Klopp is crowned LMA Manager of the Year

Liverpool manager also collected the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy, which is voted for by the full membership of managers across all English divisions
Unprecedented chase: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Pic: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 22:30
PA Staff

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been named the League Managers' Association Premier League Manager of the Year.

The Reds won both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup after beating Chelsea following a penalty shoot-out at Wembley on each occasion, but saw Manchester City finish a point ahead of them to claim the Premier League title on a dramatic final day of the campaign.

Klopp collected his accolade at the LMA Awards dinner in London on Tuesday evening.

Speaking on stage after receiving his LMA award, Klopp said: "It is a great honour and it was an insane season.

"The last matchday when only two games were meaningless and in the rest, we all played for absolutely everything.

"It was not the best outcome for us, but we are already over it.

"When you win a prize like this you are either a genius or you have the best coaching staff in the world - and I am here with all of my coaching staff, they know how much I appreciate them."

Klopp also collected the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy, which is voted for by the full membership of managers across all the divisions.

Liverpool will aim to add the Champions League trophy to their haul when they meet Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday.

"This being voted for by my colleagues is obviously most important prize you can get," Klopp said.

"I don't believe in individual prizes in football generally, it is a team sport and I would be nothing without these boys there.

"It is all about what we can do together and what we did together."

PA

