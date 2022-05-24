Kurt Zouma admits animal welfare offences over cat kicking video

The West Ham defender and French international Kurt Zouma has pleaded guilty to animal welfare offences over video footage showing him kicking and slapping a cat
Kurt Zouma admits animal welfare offences over cat kicking video

West Ham United's Kurt Zouma. Over 80,000 people have signed an online petition calling for Kurt Zouma to be prosecuted amid a growing backlash over his treatment of his pet cat.

Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 11:33
Matthew Weaver

The West Ham defender and French international Kurt Zouma has pleaded guilty to animal welfare offences over video footage showing him kicking and slapping a cat.

Zouma appeared at Thames magistrates court alongside his brother Yoan who filmed the video that appeared on social media in February to widespread condemnation. Kurt Zouma pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act.

In the footage, Kurt Zouma was seen dropping, kicking and slapping one of his cats, while laughter can be heard in the background. The 27-year-old then chases the pet before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping its head.

The prosecution was brought by the animal welfare charity the RSPCA.

The brothers were bundled into the court by their security guards, as they held coats over their faces.

Zouma apologised after the footage appeared. Yoan, 24, admitted one offence during the hearing.

Guardian

More in this section

Manchester City Premier League Trophy Parade Pep Guardiola and Manchester City’s sky blue wash will define this era
Chelsea v Watford - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Chelsea sale edging closer to being ratified
Everton v Brentford - Premier League - Goodison Park Dominic Calvert-Lewin reveals struggles and says ‘talking saved my life’
<p>UK Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston is minded to extend licensed safe standing areas to all clubs in the top two tiers of English football for next season (Matt Crossick/PA)</p>

Safe standing in Premier League could be introduced next season

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up