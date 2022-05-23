Managerless Sligo secure late late winner over Derry

Sligo Rovers 1 (Garry Buckley 20, Seamas Keogh 90+3) Derry City 1 (Jamie McGonigle 44)

Substitute Seamas Keogh netted a terrific stoppage time winner for managerless Sligo Rovers as they beat Derry City 2-1 at The Showgrounds, with the Candystripes unable to exploit Shamrock Rovers' unexpected loss to Drogheda United.

Derry hotshot Jamie McGonigle cancelled out Garry Buckley's opener for the hosts – both of these goals coming in the first-half – as matters looked to be heading for a stalemate until Sligo super sub Seamas Keogh delivered a goal for Sligo's first victory since April 23.

Sligo, with interim boss John Russell in charge following Liam Buckley's dismissal, went in front when Adam McDonnell's well-flighted corner to the back post was turned in from close-range by Garry Buckley after 20 minutes.

Sligo winger Karl O'Sullivan then drove a strong effort goalwards that Derry goalkeeper Brian Maher kept out.

From the subsequent corner Derry counter-attacked and Sligo netminder Ed McGinty had to be sharp to thwart Joe Thomson.

Derry levelled in the 44th minute when Jamie McGonigle smartly bagged his 10th of the season after the ball ricocheted into his path from an attempted Sligo clearance.

The away side enjoyed phases of possession in the second-half – substitute Brandon Kavanagh caused problems – but Sligo also threatened with chances for Adam McDonnell and Greg Bolger.

Ed McGinty twice had to be alert to deny curling free-kicks from Will Patching and Jamie McGonigle went agonisingly close to putting Derry ahead.

Substitute Seamas Keogh won it for Sligo in the third minute of stoppage time when he smashed home a superb shot from inside the area.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Horgan, Blaney, Buckley (Pijnaker 70), Kirk; Bolger, Morahan (Keogh 85); O'Sullivan (Heaney 82), McDonnell, Fitzgerald; Keena.

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, McEleney (Coll 78), McJannet, Toal, Lafferty (Smith 59); Thomson, Dummigan (Kavanagh 26), Patching; McGonigle, Akintunde.

Referee: Paul McLoughlin