Manchester United appoint Steve McClaren as part of new ten Hag management

Manchester United have appointed Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag as new boss Erik Ten Hag's assistant coaches.

Former England boss McClaren returns to Old Trafford, having previously been assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at United from 1999 to 2001.

Van Der Gaag has spent the last year as Ten Hag's number two at Ajax.

Ahead of being unveiled to the press at midday, new United manager Ten Hag has spoken to club media.

"I would say the word 'exciting'," he said about this chapter of his career.

"I really look forward to doing this job, at this club with massive history, and we want to restore it where it belongs."

Ten Hag added: "First of all, we want to make the fans proud.

"Second, of course we are in this moment, the current situation is obviously not that good. It's a big challenge.

"I want to build and construct a team who are battling for each other, who are unified and who will get results. Also we are playing in the Theatre of Dreams.

"We want to entertain. But in the end, the intention is to play fantastic football. If we can't play fantastic football, we still have to win."

Ten Hag confirmed pre-season will begin on June 27 as the Dutchman looks to shape United's squad in his image.

"(We must) accept the current situation but also know one year ago, this club, this team was second in the Premier League," he said.

"There's potential and now it's up to us to get that out.

"It's a process, it will take time but I'm convinced we will come to that point where we get success.

"We have to work hard and it has to be based on the right philosophy and strategy."

He added: "In certain positions we want to renew the squad, but, as I said, one year ago, this squad was second in the league, so there is potential and I'm really looking forward to co-operating with the squad."

At his press conference, Ten Hag said he was "really excited to be here", and reiterated "I want to achieve success".

He added: "The confidence is that I have a good feeling with the people around, I have a good feeling from the meetings.

"We have a plan and now it's about to get the plan done, to co-operate, to be consistent in our plan."