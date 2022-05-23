Another national title for the College Corinthians collection

Whitehall College Corinthians manager Peter Healy praised his side's character after the Cork club secured their maiden FAI U17 National Cup title
Another national title for the College Corinthians collection

21 May 2022; The College Corinthians AFC team celebrates with the cup after the FAI Centenary Under 17 Cup Final 2021/2022 match between Corduff FC, Dublin, and College Corinthians AFC, Cork, at Home Farm Football Club in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 07:06
Daire Walsh, Home Farm

FAI Centenary U17 Cup final

College Corinthians 3 

Corduff 1 

Whitehall College Corinthians manager Peter Healy praised his side's character after the Cork club secured their maiden FAI U17 National Cup title with victory over Corduff in Home Farm FC on Saturday.

The Douglas outfit were high on confidence after scoring an astonishing 41 goals in six games prior to this showpiece. The teams had been on level terms for the vast majority of the contest after Luke O’Donnell and Corduff captain Luke Kearns traded early goals, but Corinthians sealed the deal with spectacular final-quarter efforts from Matthew Broderick and Conor O’Sullivan.

“Winning a national cup, for these boys, it’s great for them. Our season didn’t start very well, but we really turned it around the back half of it,” Healy said. “It’s great to get a reward at the end of it. All through the season they dug deep. I don’t know what it is, but they just seem to step up for the big day.” 

Corinthians had a dream start when O’Donnell slotted a 5th minute penalty to the bottom corner after skipper Harvey Skieters was fouled by Ben Good. However, their lead lasted all of four minutes as Kearns superbly fired beyond the reach of Jack O’Leary from the edge of the box.

The Corinthians bench breathed a sigh of relief when King Obular had a goal ruled out for offside on the half-hour mark, but were incensed after Skieters had a strike controversially chalked off for the same reason four minutes later.

But the Cork side stuck to their task and were rewarded when Broderick edged Corinthians back ahead with a left-footed piledriver on 69 minutes. The outcome was placed beyond doubt when substitute O’Sullivan blasted an effort into the top corner six minutes from time. This victory continues a proud tradition of title winning sides produced by Corinthians. In addition to six Munster Senior League Premier Division crowns, they also secured back-to-back SFAI U15 National Cup titles in 2017 and 2018. With thoughts of replicating Saturday's success at the U18 grade already on his mind, Healy can see this being a stepping stone towards a bright future for Corinthians.

“I’m looking forward to the U18 season and defending this thing. That’s what I’m looking forward to right now! When young people in our club see a National Cup final at U17, they start saying ‘we can do that now as well’. It instills confidence that these boys playing know they’re as good as anyone in the country. That’s really important."

COLLEGE CORINTHIANS: O’Leary; McCarthy, Healy, Murphy, Heinen (O’Connor 92); Cunningham, O’Donnell; Quilligan (O’Riordan 74), Broderick (Ryan 85), Lee (O’Sullivan 65); Skieters.

CORDUFF: Flinter (Kiernan 46); Pedro, Good (Clarke 46), Amusat; Garcia, Douglas (Edet 46), Rice, O’Kelly; Kearns, Obular (Malik 82), Mihutescu.

Referee: L Byrne.

More in this section

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship - Vitality Stadium Scott Parker wants to keep Robbie Brady for Premier League return
FBL-ITA-SERIEA-SASSUOLO-AC MILAN Giroud brace sparks title delirium for AC Milan
Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Johnny Nicholson: For all the twists, City never lost top spot all afternoon 
<p>Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen stands dejected after conceding a third goal, scored by Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan during the Premier League match at The Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday May 22, 2022.</p>

Roy Keane: 'People have come back after Covid and forgotten how to behave themselves. Idiots, scumbags'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up