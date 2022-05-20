Bohs leapfrog Sligo Rovers after deserved victory

With Promise Omochere assisting on the double, Dawson Devoy and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe delivered the goals to give Bohemians a victory they thoroughly deserved at Dalymount Park
Bohs leapfrog Sligo Rovers after deserved victory

Gypsies jig: Bohemians' Promise Omochere celebrates with fans after Dawson Devoy scored his side's first goal. Pic: INPHO/Tom Maher

Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 22:01
Paul Buttner

Bohemians 2 Sligo Rovers 1 

With Promise Omochere assisting on the double, Dawson Devoy and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe delivered the goals to give Bohemians a victory they thoroughly deserved at Dalymount Park.

It completed a season's double over Sligo - without a win now in five games - for Keith Long’s Gypsies who leapfrog their visitors up to fifth place in the table.

The sharp reflexes of Ed McGinty and the frame of his goal prevented Bohemians from taking the lead on 14 minutes, the Sligo goalkeeper tipping Ciaran Kelly’s bullet header from a Jordan Flores corner onto his crossbar.

Early substitutes Ali Coote and Max Murphy then opened Sligo up down the right. Devoy just couldn’t get enough on his shot to trouble McGinty.

Junior might have broken the deadlock in first half stoppage time, but having outmuscled Garry Buckley, he dragged his weak shot wide with only McGinty to beat.

Omochere came in off the left flank to the centre in a switch with Junior from the restart, as Bohemians continued to dominate with Devoy blasting a volley just over the top nine minutes in.

Devoy didn’t miss seven minutes later when giving Bohemians the lead.

Flores, with a surging run and cross, was the initial architect. Omochere held the ball up well to find Devoy in space to drive his shot to the roof of the net for his fifth strike of the season.

McGinty made the save of the night to grasp a flashing 76th minute from Junior.

Scarcely a minute later, McGinty was left floundering as Junior chipped home Bohemians’ second goal after another bustling run and assist from Omochere, the Londoner's fourth goal of the season.

Substitute Adam McDonnell gave Sligo hope with a drilled finish on 87 minutes following a long throw, but Bohemians had done more than enough to take the points.

Bohemians: Talbot; Packham (Murphy, 31; Finnerty, 84), Doherty, Kelly, Wilson; Flores, Levingston; Twardek (Coote, 21), Devoy, Omochere; Junior.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Horgan, Buckley, Blaney (Pijnaker, 68), McCourt; Bolger, Morahan (McDonnell, 64); O’Sullivan (Hamilton, 64), Cawley, Fitzgerald (Banks, 64); Keena (Heaney, 83).

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Limerick).

More in this section

Wexford v Galway United - SSE Airtricity League First Division Galway go top after comfortable win over Athlone
Cork City v Treaty United - SSE Airtricity League First Division Ludden is spot on as Treaty and Cobh share spoils
Everton v Chelsea - Premier League - Goodison Park Leeds and Burnley demand Premier League acts over Everton’s financial losses
<p> The opener: Cork City's Kevin O'Connor celebrates his goal with Matt Healy during the SSE Airtricity First Division game against Wexford at Turner's Cross. Pic: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Two dropped points for Cork City as they are held by Wexford

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up