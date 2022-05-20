Bohs leapfrog Sligo Rovers after deserved victory

Bohemians 2 Sligo Rovers 1

With Promise Omochere assisting on the double, Dawson Devoy and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe delivered the goals to give Bohemians a victory they thoroughly deserved at Dalymount Park.

It completed a season's double over Sligo - without a win now in five games - for Keith Long’s Gypsies who leapfrog their visitors up to fifth place in the table.

The sharp reflexes of Ed McGinty and the frame of his goal prevented Bohemians from taking the lead on 14 minutes, the Sligo goalkeeper tipping Ciaran Kelly’s bullet header from a Jordan Flores corner onto his crossbar.

Early substitutes Ali Coote and Max Murphy then opened Sligo up down the right. Devoy just couldn’t get enough on his shot to trouble McGinty.

Junior might have broken the deadlock in first half stoppage time, but having outmuscled Garry Buckley, he dragged his weak shot wide with only McGinty to beat.

Omochere came in off the left flank to the centre in a switch with Junior from the restart, as Bohemians continued to dominate with Devoy blasting a volley just over the top nine minutes in.

Devoy didn’t miss seven minutes later when giving Bohemians the lead.

Flores, with a surging run and cross, was the initial architect. Omochere held the ball up well to find Devoy in space to drive his shot to the roof of the net for his fifth strike of the season.

McGinty made the save of the night to grasp a flashing 76th minute from Junior.

Scarcely a minute later, McGinty was left floundering as Junior chipped home Bohemians’ second goal after another bustling run and assist from Omochere, the Londoner's fourth goal of the season.

Substitute Adam McDonnell gave Sligo hope with a drilled finish on 87 minutes following a long throw, but Bohemians had done more than enough to take the points.

Bohemians: Talbot; Packham (Murphy, 31; Finnerty, 84), Doherty, Kelly, Wilson; Flores, Levingston; Twardek (Coote, 21), Devoy, Omochere; Junior.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Horgan, Buckley, Blaney (Pijnaker, 68), McCourt; Bolger, Morahan (McDonnell, 64); O’Sullivan (Hamilton, 64), Cawley, Fitzgerald (Banks, 64); Keena (Heaney, 83).

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Limerick).