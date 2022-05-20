Ludden is spot on as Treaty and Cobh share spoils

Munster Derby ends all square as two penalties help hosts to first take an early lead and then peg Ramblers back
Plenty to smile about: Marc Ludden, picture with Treaty manager Tommy Barrett, grabbed a brace for the hosts against Cobh Ramblers. Pic: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 21:52
John O'Shea

Treaty United 2-2 Cobh Ramblers 

The spoils were shared between Treaty United and Cobh Ramblers in a competitive Munster Derby at the Markets Field.

Treaty had a brilliant chance to take the lead in the opening minute, but Dean George fired inches wide from a Conor Melody cross.

The home side began brightly and had a penalty kick in the 6th minute . Marc Ludden made no mistake from the spot and confidently slotted the ball into the corner.

Cobh got back on level terms in pretty bizarre circumstances through an own goal in the 17th minute. A Treaty backpass by Joe Gorman towards goalkeeper Jack Brady was overhit, which Brady was unable to prevent from crossing the line.

Brady made an outstanding save to deny an almost certain Ramblers goal in the 39th minute from Danny O’Connell, after a neat flick into his path by Jack Larkin.

But it was Ramblers that went into the lead in the 52nd minute. Brendan Frahill headed in from a free kick which the home side failed to clear.

However Treaty got back on level terms when they were awarded another penalty kick. Ludden slotted home from the spot. Ramblers went very close to going back in front on 62 minutes when a powerful Luke Desmond strike came crashing off the crossbar.

Cobh then went down to ten men, after O’Sullivan Connell was given his marching orders.

Heading into the last ten minutes, Barron saved well again to deny a Joe Collins volley.

TREATY UNITED: Jack Brady; Charlie Fleming, Marc Ludden, Sean Guerins, Callum McNamara, Conor Melody, Joe Collins, Dean George, Lee Devitt, Matt Keane, Joe Gorman.

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron; Daragh O’Sullivan Connell, Harlain Mbayo, Brendan Frahill, Michael McCarthy; Jason Abbott; Jack Larkin( Darryl Walsh, 73) , Pierce Phillips(Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh, 73) , Luke Desmond, James O’Leary(Sean McGrath, 83) ; Danny O’Connell.

Referee: Declan Toland.

<p> The opener: Cork City's Kevin O'Connor celebrates his goal with Matt Healy during the SSE Airtricity First Division game against Wexford at Turner's Cross. Pic: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Two dropped points for Cork City as they are held by Wexford

