Joe Delaney Stand name gets covered up at Turner's Cross

The Joe Delaney Stand at Turner's Cross (the Shed) is having its name covered over and replaced with a message from UCC, one of City's sponsors.

The stand was named in honour of Joe Delaney, who was a long-time member of the Munster Football Association which owns Cork City’s home ground, back in 2012.

Delaney was a former treasurer of the FAI and father of former chief executive John Delaney.

The name caused controversy back in 2019 on foot of Delaney junior's role in the financial scandals surrounding the FAI and his subsequent resignation.

City fans boycotted the Shed in protest during a game against St Pat's in April 2019.

City fans groups called on match going supporters to refuse to take their seats in the Joe Delaney Stand in the hours before kick-off.

In addition, a flag with the message 'Delaney out' written on it was unveiled during the game and fans could be heard chanting throughout.

Reaction to the covering over has been overwhelmingly positive.

John Delaney would be livid if he knew the League of Ireland existed https://t.co/YGvRIAZ9X4 — Munster Derby Facts (@munsderbyfacts) May 20, 2022

Joe Delaney is banished https://t.co/8YL5IykVsM — Dodge (@seidodge) May 20, 2022

Fantastic news but the best thing about this is that the Delaney name is no longer visible at the home of our football club https://t.co/YoygdZmbWv — The Other 3 Amigos Podcast (@TheOther3Amigos) May 20, 2022

Ceremonial burning of the "Joe Delaney Stand" sign outside the ground at 7.30pm. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/4pW55pa8tq — johngosullivan (@johngosullivan) May 20, 2022

It remains to be seen whether the stand itself will be renamed down the line but for now, City fans appear to be happy enough not to see the sign.