Joe Delaney Stand name gets covered up at Turner's Cross

The name caused controversy back in 2019 on foot of John Delaney's role in the financial scandals surrounding the FAI and his subsequent resignation
Joe Delaney Stand name gets covered up at Turner's Cross

The Joe Delaney Stand at Turner's Cross (the Shed) is having its name covered over. Picture credit: Barry Cregg / SPORTSFILE

Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 18:45
TJ Galvin

The Joe Delaney Stand at Turner's Cross (the Shed) is having its name covered over and replaced with a message from UCC, one of City's sponsors.

The stand was named in honour of Joe Delaney, who was a long-time member of the Munster Football Association which owns Cork City’s home ground, back in 2012.

Delaney was a former treasurer of the FAI and father of former chief executive John Delaney.

The name caused controversy back in 2019 on foot of Delaney junior's role in the financial scandals surrounding the FAI and his subsequent resignation.

City fans boycotted the Shed in protest during a game against St Pat's in April 2019.

City fans groups called on match going supporters to refuse to take their seats in the Joe Delaney Stand in the hours before kick-off.

In addition, a flag with the message 'Delaney out' written on it was unveiled during the game and fans could be heard chanting throughout.

Reaction to the covering over has been overwhelmingly positive.

It remains to be seen whether the stand itself will be renamed down the line but for now, City fans appear to be happy enough not to see the sign.

More in this section

FAI Junior Cup Final Press Day Pike boss Williams tries to pile pressure on Villa ahead of cup final
Spain Soccer Women's Champions League Barcelona aim to seal superpower status in Champions League final
Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Guardiola: Winning Premier League is more difficult than Champions League
<p>Everton have recorded losses of over £371 million over the last three years (Martin Rickett/PA)</p>

Leeds and Burnley demand Premier League acts over Everton’s financial losses

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up