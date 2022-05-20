Vivianne Miedema stays at Arsenal despite Barcelona links

Miedema will be a key player for the Dutch international team in next month's European championships held in England. 
Vivianne Miedema stays at Arsenal despite Barcelona links

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema scores her sides first goal during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match at the LV Bet Stadium Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture  Steve Paston/PA Wire. 

Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 09:43

Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema has signed a contract extension with Arsenal despite speculation linking her with a move to Barcelona. 

Miedema will be a key player for the Dutch international team in next month's European Championships held in England. 

And she will be sticking around in England for another tilt at dethroning WSL champions Chelsea, after Arsenal finished runners up to the three-in-a-row champions.

Miedema told Arsenal.com, “I think the most beautiful thing about the game is building something with a team and with people around you that you really want to be around.

“I do feel like I have got that at Arsenal. I feel like for me, winning titles with Arsenal will mean a lot more to me than winning them with another club at the moment. And that’s what I obviously hope to achieve with Arsenal.” 

Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall added: “Viv is a stellar talent and a hugely important player for this team, so it’s fantastic news that she is staying with us.

“As a club, our ambition is to win titles and compete at the highest level – we know Viv’s own ambitions are the same, and together we will give everything to achieve that.”

More in this section

Leicester City v Zorya Luhansk - UEFA Europa League - Group G - King Power Stadium Female referees to take charge of matches at men's World Cup in Qatar 
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium The highs, lows, reds and yellows: Farewell to these veteran refs
Neil Farrugia 19/5/2022 Leaders flex their muscles as Students wilt early and often
Leicester City v Everton - Premier League - King Power Stadium

Frank Lampard says escaping relegation may be his best achievement as manager

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up