Vivianne Miedema stays at Arsenal despite Barcelona links

Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema has signed a contract extension with Arsenal despite speculation linking her with a move to Barcelona.

Miedema will be a key player for the Dutch international team in next month's European Championships held in England.

And she will be sticking around in England for another tilt at dethroning WSL champions Chelsea, after Arsenal finished runners up to the three-in-a-row champions.

Miedema told Arsenal.com, “I think the most beautiful thing about the game is building something with a team and with people around you that you really want to be around.

“I do feel like I have got that at Arsenal. I feel like for me, winning titles with Arsenal will mean a lot more to me than winning them with another club at the moment. And that’s what I obviously hope to achieve with Arsenal.”

Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall added: “Viv is a stellar talent and a hugely important player for this team, so it’s fantastic news that she is staying with us.

“As a club, our ambition is to win titles and compete at the highest level – we know Viv’s own ambitions are the same, and together we will give everything to achieve that.”