Football rumours: Manchester City keen on Kalvin Phillips as Fernandinho departs

England international Kalvin Phillips is being considered by Manchester City as a replacement for Fernandinho, 37, according to the Mirror. The 26-year-old Leeds midfielder, rated at £50million, is said to be regarded by Pep Guardiola as attainable this summer, with Brazil’s Fernandinho leaving the Etihad after nine years.

The Telegraph says incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is monitoring his former Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez. The 24-year-old Argentina centre-back has been crucial to the Dutchman’s one-v-one defensive tactics and helped Ten Hag win the Eredivisie in the past two seasons.