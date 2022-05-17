Huge boost for City as Matt Healy loan extended

Colin Healy has tied down one of his two midfield loanees, Matt Healy, until the end of Cork City’s season.

Parent club Ipswich Town held a 12-month option of the Cork native’s contract when it lapsed last week and have allowed him remain at Turner’s Cross, where he’s been an integral part of their surge to the top of the First Division table approaching the midway point of the campaign.

The 20-year-old, who initially joined on loan from Ipswich Town in January, has scored three times from midfield this season in his 12 appearances for the club, all spectacular efforts from distance.

“I’m really enjoying my football at the moment and being a part of this team,” the Riverstick man said.

“We’ve had a good start to the season and it has been fantastic to play for my hometown club in front of such brilliant crowds at Turner’s Cross.”

Healy, whose side welcome Wexford on Friday before next week’s top-of-the-table clash against nearest rivals Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park, said: “We are very happy to have Matt here until the end of the season and we would like to thank Ipswich for their help in extending the loan.

Matt has done very well for us since he came into the team; his all-round play has been excellent and he’s got a few very important goals too.”

“He’s a Cork lad and he is really enjoying playing for the club, so we are pleased to have him on board until the end of the season.”

Clarity on fellow midfielder Barry Coffey’s future is expected soon. His loan from Celtic is scheduled to expire but his contract was also due to finish this month.