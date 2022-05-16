Granit Xhaka: You need to have b*lls to play these games

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has launched a scathign attack on his colleagues and those who didn't "have the balls" when and where it mattered most - on the pitch.

After his manager Mikel Arteta admitted that Arsenal deserved "nothing" from their 2-0 defeat at Newcastle - a loss that all but ends their hope of lucrative Champions League next season - the Swiss skipper wen further on Sky Sports, saying: "From the first minute to the 90th we didn't deserve to be on the pitch.

"I can't explain to you why. We didn't do what the game plan was, not listening to the coach. What happened was a disaster performance. You don't deserve to play Champions League or even Europa League. It's very hard to take it at the moment. I don't know why we're not doing what the coach is asking for us."

DOWN: Arsenal's Martin Odegaard

Interviewer Patrick Davidson queried whether Arsenal's players were just too young and inexperienced to handle the pressure, Xhaka went on: "If someone isn't ready for this game, stay at home. It doesn't matter your age. If you're nervous, stay on the bench or stay at home. You need people to have the balls to come here and play.

"It's one of the most important games for us. We're feeling very disappointed for the people who came over here. Sorry to them [fans], I don't have any other words. The dressing room is very quiet. The game plan was totally different to what we did over 90 minutes.

"We are waiting for six years. We had everything in our hands. We looked like we were in the position where Newcastle are and they were where we are."

Arteta described Arsenal's St James' Park disaster as "a really difficult night to swallow.

"Newcastle deserved to win, they were comfortable from the first minute to the last minute, we had nothing in the game. They were much better in every department, they were better in duels, second balls, they managed to do so, we were poor with the ball. We had nothing in the game. They were ten times better than us."

Asked if he felt let down by the players, Arteta told reporters: “No. I am responsible all the time. If there’s someone who has created an expectation this year no one at the start of the season would talk about, it’s those players and I will always defend them, but tonight, that’s difficult.

"Normally I sit here, I can defend what we’ve done. Today I cannot. Newcastle were 100 times better than us in every department from the beginning to the end and it is very hard to accept it."