FAI hope to announce new Director of Football over the next week

The FAI hope to announce their new Director of Football over the next week, according to chief executive Jonathan Hill.

Hill’s update came on Monday night within his address at the quarterly meeting of the association’s General Assembly, of which more than 100 members logged on to the virtual gathering.

Two other directors – commercial as well as a marketing and communications chief from a “well-known Irish branded company” – are also due to be unveiled “imminently” but he admitted the most critical was the successor to the departed Ruud Dokter.

He was the second Dutchman in over 14 years to hold the position of High-Performance Director but his methods, such as advocating early teens ditch GAA and Rugby to concentrate solely on football, have been left behind as the new-look FAI create a refreshed and broader role.

The newcomer will still have authority over the men’s and women’s team managers, Stephen Kenny and Vera Pauw, yet be responsible for the wider system when relations between the key factions remain fraught.

Hill has asserted that a person possessing an intimate knowledge of the Irish sphere was desirable for the vacancy. It is understood a UK-based recruitment handled the initial round of interviews before a shortlist was formulated to be grilled by International and High-Performance committee Chairman Packie Bonner and President Gerry McAnaney.

“I’m pleased to say that we will be announcing a Director of Football, hopefully within the week,” said Hill, now 17 months in the permanent role.

“It is a really, important appointment for us, someone who will review all of our structures from cradle to grave.

“That means across grassroots, player pathways for our more talented players and those youngsters who simply want to play football in the best facilities to the best of their ability. Then through to the League of Ireland Academy structure and onto our international teams.”

Surprisingly, there wasn’t a single reference over the 90-minute summit – nor question – about the FAI’s ongoing wait to land a main sponsor.

The Irish Examiner recently revealed that the asking price for the marquee multi-million package had been shaved to spark interest but the financial update delivered by Alex O’Connell highlighted it’s absence’s impact on sluggish commercial performance.

Backed by €5m of Government Covid resilience funding deferred from last year, the revised forecasted FAI surplus for 2022 is €4.3m.

The financial statements for 2021 will be issued to delegates ahead of the annual general meeting, due to be held in late June/early July. To mark the birth place of the association 100 years ago, Dublin will be host for the first time in over 15 years.