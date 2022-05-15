Rockmount again savour the view from the summit

FAI Intermediate Cup final: Rockmount 2 Bluebell Utd 0

ROCKMOUNT'S 14-year wait for their fourth FAI Intermediate Cup crown is over, and the Cork side ended it in some style with a convincing final success over Dublin's Bluebell United on Saturday at Turner's Cross.

Manager Edward Kenny described his side's performances as ‘phenomenal’ and they were the better side for large tracts of the 90 minutes, but it wasn’t until the second half that they actually stamped their authority on the scoreboard.

The euphoria, and dare say, relief, was apparent at the final whistle as Kenny savoured the view: “It’s a huge, huge day for the club. You see the colours, you see the kids, this is what you want. These are the days you go to football for.”

SPOTTER: Eoin Murphy celebrates after opening the scoring from the penalty spot.

It was tight and tense in the opening half, and Niall Hanley’s effort into the side-netting was as close as we came to a goal. Stalwart Ken Hoey was looked rock solid at the back once again, proving that experience is vital in big games such as these. "Words can describe what he brings to the side," Kenny added.

There was an interesting battle down the left flank too between Bluebell full-back Nathan Bell and Rockmount’s tricky Luke Casey. A challenge on Casey inches from the area gave the Cork side a great opportunity to score the opener but Eoin Murphy’s free-kick didn't beat the wall.

Bluebell centre-back Blair Mandiangu was manning the barricades in the opening 45 while at the other end, captain Tayem Dinamumenga’s dangerous cross had Adekunle's head written on it but was confidently claimed by veteran Rockmounht keeper Brendan O’Connell.

A delightful through ball from Nathan Broderick put in Luke Casey who was just off target with an attempted lob just before the break. Six minutes after the interval though Casey's intervention was decisive as he hunted down Mandiangu and nipped onto the attempted back pass before being takendown by Bluebell keeper, Erne Lemantovic. Eoin Murphy stepped up and tucked away the spot kick to the keeper’s right. He topped it off with a Ronaldo-esque celebration.

SILVER SUCCESS: Rockmount captain Ken Hoey, left, lifts the Pat O'Brien Intermediate Challenge Cup as he celebrates his teammates at Turner's Cross.

Casey was giving Rockmount’s defenders plenty of problems and he left two defenders for dead before forcing Lemantovic into a great save from a well struck volley.

Danny Aherne’s long range free kick looked like it might loop in but just went wide of the post to the relief of the Dublin side.

Bluebell’s best chance of the game came just past the hour mark when Colm Karney was slipped in. Keeper O’Connell, quiet thus far, was fast off his line to smother.

Cian Murphy then calmed home nerves as he doubled the lead given by his brother with 25 minutes remaining. Danny Aherne floated in a beautiful cross which Murphy caught on the meat of his forehead to put daylight between the sides and seal another piece of precious silverware for treble-chasing Rockmount.

ROCKMOUNT: B O’Connell, C Murphy, K Hoey (J O’Connell, 78), J Sexton, A Crowley, C McCarthy (H O Donovan, 51), E Murphy (D Stack, 80), D Aherne, N Hanley (J Waters, 85), N Broderick (J Courtney, 90), L Casey.

BLUEBELL UNITED: E Lemantovic, N Bell, L Hayes, D Ridge, B Mandiangu (B Issaka 60), C Walsh (L Duffy, 60), B Cabreley (J Kelly, HT), T Dinamumenga (J Caffrey, 90), S Oguntola, N Adekunle (J O’Keefe, 78), C Karney.

Referee: A McDonagh