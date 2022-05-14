Greek tragedy for Chelsea as Tsimikas wins the Cup for Reds

Chelsea 0 Liverpool 0 aet; Liverpool win 6-5 on penalties

Liverpool's remarkable team dug deeper than ever to beat Chelsea 6-5 penalties in a rip-roaring FA Cup Final and kept alive the possiblity of an unprecented quadruple.

Kostas Tsimikas was the unlikley hero, firing home the winning spot kick after goalkeeper Alisson had make a quite remarkable save from Mason Mount - and despite Edouard Mendy preventing Sadio Mane winning the trophy just seconds earlier.

The dramatic shoot-out after a brutal and relentless game that somehow ended goalless despite so many chances for both sides, and the noise that greeted Tsimikas' effort was thunderous.

Jurgen Klopp's side showed astonishing resolve, energy and desire at the end of what has already been an exhausting campaign to finally finish off a Chelsea side that simply would not lie down.

The victory came at a price, after Mo Salah went off injured and Virgil van Dijk limped off to be substituted after 90 minutes.

But those factors didn't hinder the wild celebrations of the Liverpool fans who travelled to Wembley in their thousands hoping to say 'I was there for all three cup finals when we did it in 2022'.

Liverpool had already bagged the League Cup 11-10 penalties, of course, against the same opponents on the same turf earlier this year -and the Champions League Final is still to come in Paris on 28 May.

It means the prospect of a never-before-achieved quadruple is still a possibility, even if the energy used here, a growing injury list and Manchester City's three-point lead in the Premier League.

That familiar feeling: Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta walks back to his team-mates after failing to score in the penalty shootout during the Emirates FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London.

This is already a remarkable season that could yet get better; but it is going to take an almighty effort to keep it going when they head to Southampton in the league on Tuesday - and it will take every last ounce of energy this remarkable Liverpool team possesses.

There had been crazy talk in the build-up that this final was 'third choice' on the list of things to win for Liverpool who still sit only three points behind Manchester City in the Premier League and face Real Madrid in the Champions League final later this month.

That simply isn't the way Jurgen Klopp works.

Whatever happened there was history at stake in the 150th anniversary edition of the FA Cup, which began with a 1-0 victory for Wanderers over the Royal Engineers in 1872.

Liverpool hadn't won it since 2006, so the chance of an historic quadruple was only part of the story. It's a trophy, first lifted in 1965, that has been sorely missed in the Anfield cabinet.

For Chelsea, the modern FA Cup kings with eight wins since 1970, it was a chance keep a winning culture alive at the end of a hugely challenging season both on and off the pitch. Just in time for the arrival of new owner Todd Boehly.

With so much at stake it was inevitable the pace would be fast, and to say that Liverpool started the stronger would be a huge understatement; they set about Chelsea in a frenzy.

Luis Diaz seemed like a magnet for the ball, giving Trevoh Chalobah a torrid time, and had already set up an opportunity for Salah when he came within inches of opening the scoring after eight minutes.

The winger was set free down the left and looked to have beaten Edouard Mendy, only for the Chelsea keeper to get something on it as the ball wen under his body. Enough to slow it down in time for Chalobah to finally catch up and clear it off the line.

Thomas Tuchel had gone for something of a surprise line-up, choosing Chalobah ahead of veteran Cesar Aziplicueta, sticking with Romelu Lukaku up front and leaving Timo Werner and Ngolo Kante on the bench.

Liverpool's side, without injured Fabinho, was more predictable; the only real decision to choose between Diaz and Diogo Jota in the front three; and that wasn't too difficult given Diaz's recent form.

Chelsea, having survived that torrid opening spell, almost went ahead when Christian Pulic's effort arrowed narrowly wide after 23 minutes. And, when Liverpool lost Mo Salah after 33 minutes the game took another turn, The Egyptian lay on his back in the centre of the field before gingerly hobbling off with what looked to be a groin injury, to be replaced by Jota.

It was a huge blow for Liverpool but perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised. This was Salah's 100th club appearance since the start of last season and that doesn't even include the African Nations Cup for Egypt. It's a workload that few players could sustain and Liverpool will be desperately hoping this isn't the end of his season with the Premier League finale and the Champions League Final still to come.

By the time the game reached half-time it had become an even contest, with Chelsea starting the second period in the ascendancy, a point almost emphasised when Pulisic had a shot well saved and then Alonso's wide free-kick struck the crossbar with Alisson beaten.

But Liverpool weren't spent. They perhaps should have scored when Trent Alexander-Arnold's perfect cross was fluffed at the far post by Andrew Robert, and then saw Diaz fizz a long-range effort agonisingly wide.

Tuchel blinked first in the tactical battle, bringing on Kante for Kovacic to add fizz in midfield, whilst Klopp turned to veteran James Milner, and it was the latter who almost made a decisive impact.

Livewire Diaz had just hit one post when Andrew Robertson crashed a shot against the other, from a perfect Milner cross in the 84th minute.

There's no doubt that Diaz was the game's most dangerous player, what a signing he has been. His pace was once again too hot for Chelsea to handle on the stroke of full time, but his curling effort flew wide and Liverpool got what they really didn't need: another 30 minutes of football.

Klopp chose to take off Virgil van Dijk at this stage, replaced by Joel Matip for extra time, which surely suggests he was either injured or fatigued. The Dutchman is not a man you substitute lightly.

Extra time was tight, edgy and nervous, but Chelsea edged it, with Ziyech twice denied a penalty. And then came that shoot-out.

The last one between these sides ended 11-10 to Liverpool when Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa was the only one to miss a kick.

This time Cesar Azpilicueta, second up for Chelsea, hit the post early and Mendy produced a stunning save to keep out Sadio Mane when Liverpool needed only to score to lift the trophy.

Alisson then made an even more stunning stop from Mount to set up Tsimikas' moment of history.

Milner, Thiago, Firmino, Alexander-Arnold and Jota also scored for Liverpool, Alonso, James, Barkley, Jorginho and Ziyech for Chelsea.

But what matters most is that Liverpool have two trophies in the bag; and two more to fight for.

Chelsea: Mendy 9, Chalobah 6 (Azpilicueta 105; 6), Silva 7, Rudiger 7, James 6, Kovacic 6 (Kante 66; 7), Jorginho 6, Alonso 6, Mount 7, Lukaku 6 (Ziyech 85; 6), Pulisic 7 (Loftus Cheeck 105; 6; Barkley 119)

Unused subs: Arrizabalaga; Werner, Saul, Sarr.

Liverpool: Alisson 8, Alexander-Arnold 7, Konate 6, Van Dijk 8 (Matip 90), Robertson 7 (Tsimikas 111; 6), Henderson 7, Thiago 7, Keita 6 (Milner 74; 7), Diaz 9 (Firmino 98; 6), Salah 6 (Jota 33; 6), Mane 7.

Unused subs: Kelleher, Jones, Origi

Referee: Craig Pawson Attendance: 84897