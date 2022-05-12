Lincoln turn to Kennedy after Bradley rejection

Former Ireland winger takes over as manager of League One outfit after fellow Dubliner turned down the same role
Hot seat: Mark Kennedy, who Lincoln have appointed as their new head coach on a four-year contract. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 18:06
John Fallon

Former Ireland winger Mark Kennedy has been appointed Lincoln City manager on a four-year contract.

The English League One club turned to the Dubliner after his compatriot Stephen Bradley last week rejected the vacancy to stay at Shamrock Rovers.

Following a highly successful playing career, Kennedy has built an outstanding reputation as a progressive, forward-thinking coach through roles at Ipswich Town, Manchester City, Wolves and Birmingham City over the past decade.

Imps chairman Clive Nates said: “Over the course of many hours of interviews, we have been hugely impressed by Mark’s knowledge, energy, drive and passion. We know that he is a highly respected coach, and in the interview process, he impressed us with his desire to improve and develop players while creating an aggressive, attacking style of play that we believe will be successful in League One and excite our fans at the LNER Stadium.

"We believe that Mark can flourish within our structure and help to create the culture and environment to maximise the potential of our squad.”

