McGonigle and Candystripes content to turn down volume on title talk 

Title talk has been outlawed in Derry City despite the Candystripes being firmly in the mix, according to striker Jamie McGonigle.

Derry head into Friday night’s visit to Shamrock Rovers just a point off the champions and a squad glittering with quality.

An overhaul by manager Ruaidhrí Higgins in the past year, recruiting gems such as goal machine McGonigle from Crusaders, has established City as a contender for their first league title in 25 years.

McGonigle is chiming with his manager by watering down expectations, adamant that closing the gap on Rovers, not overthrowing them, is the target.

It’s a noble stance to adopt but the investment pumped into assembling their panel has the outside world tipping the men in stripes to push those in hoops all the way.

Billionaire chairman Philip O’Doherty afforded Higgins the budget to headhunt talent over the past couple of windows, securing most of his targets on long-term contracts.

The project towards national supremacy is progressing ahead of schedule, not that McGonigle is indulging the hype surrounding a side beaten just once this term.

“We haven’t spoken anything about the title here,” said McGonigle, whose six goals in May earned him the SSE/Soccer Writers Player of the Month accolade. “There was a 24-point gap between up last year so it was about trying to close that.

“After qualifying for a European place last year, we want to do the same this year.”

That the Dungiven man is the first Derry player since Barry McNamee in 2013 to win the award demonstrates the rapid strides being made.

He’s leading the goalscoring charts, the most crucial of his nine coming at the death in the last meeting with Rovers to pinch a 2-1 victory. Two home draws over the past week against Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic have allowed Rovers leapfrog them but they can retake the leadership and control of their title destiny at Tallaght.

“Tiredness was probably a factor in Monday’s performance but it was plain to see that St Pat’s came for a point and they left with it,” noted the former Northern Ireland U21 international who has ambitions of earning senior caps.

“We’ll be well rested for this one. Shamrock Rovers would have the best squad in the country, so it definitely has the makings of a good game. These the ones you enjoy the most. There should be a crowd coming to watch goals and plenty of attacking from both sides.”

Rovers boss Stephen Bradley concurs, albeit he’d be more pleased if they cut out the few concessions.

“It’s first against second in the table – the type of games that everyone wants to play and be a part of,” said the manager who turned down the vacancy at Lincoln City last week. “We pride ourselves on clean sheets and have been annoyed that we’ve conceded goals in the last two games.

“Especially the type of goals as they’ve soft from our point of view. We need to ensure we’re tuned in defensively against Derry.”

Bradley expects to have midfielder Danny Mandriou back from injury but doubts remain over centre-back Lee Grace, who also missed Monday’s win over Sligo Rovers.

Elsewhere on Friday, Bohemians travel to Dundalk with news emerging of revised plans to the Dalymount Park project.

Given Shelbourne’s recent decision to reverse their plans of groundsharing with Bohemians at Dalymount, the stadium will be upgraded rather than demolished. It had been estimated to cost €35m but much less will be needed under the updated proposals, which involve constructing a new stand where the car park is currently located.

This latest move from Dublin City Council arises in light of the state funding required to refurbish Tolka Park, where Shels plan to stay, and Richmond Park, the home of St Patrick’s Athletic.

On the pitch, Shelbourne welcome Drogheda United to Tolka, while Finn Harps and UCD clash in a relegation battle.

In the First Division, Cork City are the idle team in this series. Cobh Ramblers visit Waterford, while Galway can join Cork at the summit if they overcome Wexford at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Treaty United entertain Bray Wanderers at Markets Field, while Athlone and Longford Town clash in the Midlands derby.