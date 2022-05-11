De Bruyne channels Haaland and destroys Wolves to put City on brink 

WOLVES 1 MAN CITY 5

THE day after Manchester City finally solved their “striker” problem, Kevin De Bruyne served a timely reminder that playing without a number nine has not been that onerous for his team this season, scoring four goals that edged Pep Guardiola closer to the Premier League title.

Erling Haaland is on his way to the Etihad, a deal confirmed by City on Tuesday, and De Bruyne even celebrated his first ever hat-trick for the club, bludgeoned in 17 first-half minutes, with a nice tribute to his future team mate.

De Bruyne marked his 24th minute third for City - the pick of his crop - by posing in Haaland’s trademark goal celebration pose, a gesture one suspects we will all need to get used to next season.

But in the here and now, De Bruyne’s effort also steadied the nerves of a City side wrestling with injury problems and one which has Liverpool breathing down their necks at almost every turn.

Just 24 hours earlier, Liverpool had survived a tricky visit to the Midlands of their own, winning at Aston Villa to draw level on points at the top of the Premier League with City and even eating into the slight goal difference advantage their rivals had in first place.

But if City, who were forced to play 37-year-old midfielder Fernandinho in the centre of defence because of mounting injuries, were anxious about the visit to a Wolves team still with hopes of qualifying for Europe, they could rely on the peerless De Bruyne.

The Belgian started his scoring on seven minutes, ended it on 60 and, with it, took his season tally to 19 goals for the club - the best goalscoring return of his glittering career.

It was just as well that De Bruyne was on hand, given the alarming manner in which his team gifted Wolves an 11th minute equaliser, converted by Leander Dendoncker.

But that proved a mere blip on the way to a victory that leaves Guardiola needing just four points from his final two games to be mathematically certain of a fourth league title in his past five seasons.

And every one of his vital three first half goals was a De Bruyne masterclass. Not just in the quality of the finishing but also his involvement in typically slick City build-up play.

The first came when Jose Sa’s poor clearance was headed back by Oleksandr Zinchenko and De Bruyne quickly played a one-two with Bernardo Silva, chasing his return and beating the Wolves keeper clinically.

The Wolves equaliser followed, during their best passage of the match, as a City attack broke down and Raul Jimenez launched a devastating counter-attack.

A pass wide to Pedro Neto, who followed up with an accurate pass for the unmarked Dendoncker, and Wolves were level as he swept the ball in from 15 yards.

Guardiola reacted with predictable fury, and Jurgen Klopp must have been secretly delighted from wherever he was viewing, but with De Bruyne in full flight, City could relax.

Just five minutes later, he floated through a ball for Raheem Sterling who appeared to pull out of a challenge with Sa who could only deflect the ball into the path of De Bruyne who converted into an open goal.

City, and not only De Bruyne, were irresistible. Eight minutes later, he claimed his 14th league goal of the season, and earned his team a vital two-goal cushion, after Sterling and Rayan Ait-Nourri tussled for possession from a throw-in.

De Bruyne broke towards goal and, with Wolves inexplicably missing and late in closing him down, he converted a magnificent 20-yard finish that gave Sa no chance in the home goal.

That was also the cue for De Bruyne to offer his welcome tribute to Haaland, who officially agreed his £51.1 million move from Borussia Dortmund to City while Guardiola was preparing for the Molineux visit.

The prospect of the prolific striker slotting into this City line-up should be one that fills Klopp, or any other rival for that matter, with dread but, even without an orthodox number nine this season, his side have hardly laboured.

City, predictably, were in the mood to prove that point after the restart, with Sterling having a “goal” ruled out for offside within seconds off kick-off.

There was concern for City when Aymeric Laporte injured his knee, in an accidental clash with Jimenez, and had to be replaced by Nathan Ake, himself struggling with an ankle problem. An injury for Laporte could, conceivably, leave Guardiola without a recognised centre-half for their final two games, at West Ham and at home to Aston Villa.

But by then De Bruyne had claimed his fourth after he was involved in finding Phil Foden whose cross just eluded Sterling but broke for the Belgian to calmly convert his fourth of a memorable evening.

It was not done for him, either, with a clumsy trip on Ait-Nourri earning De Bruyne a 77th minute booking and also hitting the post in the last minute. But there had also been time for somebody else to muscle in on the scoresheet as Sterling turned in Joao Cancelo’s deflected shot after 84 minutes.

Wolves (3-5-2): Sa 5; Jonny 5, Coady 5, Boly 5; Chiquinho 7, Dendoncker 7, Neves 6, Moutinho 6 (Cundle 85), Ait-Nouri 5; Neto 7 (Trincao 71, 5), Jimenez 7 (Hwang 71, 5).

Substitutes (not used): Hoever, Marcal, Mosquera, Silva, Toti.

Man City (4-2-3-1): Ederson 6; Cancelo 7, Fernandinho 6 (Mahrez 76, 5), Laporte 7 (Ake 60, 7), Zinchenko 7; Rodri 7, Gundogan 7; Silva 8, De Bruyne 10, Sterling 7; Foden 8 (Grealish 81).

Substitutes (not used): Jesus, Steffen, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer, Lavia.

Referee: M Atkinson 7