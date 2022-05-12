Will Patching enjoying the time of his life at Derry City

Patching and Shamrock Rovers' Jack Byrne were teammates at Manchester City and will cross paths in the top of the table clash on Friday night
11 May 2022; Will Patching of Derry City pictured at the launch of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and SSE Airtricitys sustainability drive for Irish football with Mark Scanlon of the FAI and Áine Plunkett of SSE Airtricity. The sustainability drive is aimed at improving the environmental footprint of Irish football across the country. The #DifferentLeague initiative will see every club across the leagues given access to internationally recognised sustainability accreditation experts GreenCode. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 00:00
John Fallon

Shamrock Rovers v Derry City, Tallaght Stadium, Friday 13 May (7.45pm) 

Whereas once they were unified in a Saudi billionaire’s paradise at Manchester City, Will Patching and Jack Byrne will instead clash in the League of Ireland’s billionaire derby on Friday.

Patching was a couple of years Byrne’s junior when they first crossed paths as teens in City’s Academy, just two of the gifted gems recruited through their growing global network.

Both midfielders were blessed with an eye for goal but their primary shared characteristics were picking out a pass and lethalness from set-pieces. Like the majority of their peers, they had to migrate elsewhere for their repertoires to gain longevity.

They have ended up in Ireland, for Byrne home, and in the case of Patching, an outlet to rekindle his love for the game.

Approaching the midpoint of the campaign and the two reacquaint as the linchpins of the two best teams in the country.

The talismen for champions Shamrock Rovers and the hunters Derry City.

The pair of teams have financial, as well as creative, clout behind them too.

Dermot Desmond purchased a stake in Rovers three years ago and Derry’s benefactor Philip O’Doherty joined him in the billionaire club by selling his engineering company to an Ohio-based holding conglomerate.

It’s shaping up as the duel of the season before an expected full house of 7,300.

Byrne got one over his old City pal in 2020 when he was a Dundalk player - in name only - but the rejuvenated playmaker scored in this season’s first meeting of the title rivals in Derry, a 2-1 victory for the hosts.

“I trained with Jack a few times at City and speak with him before our games,” said 23-year-old Patching, who represented England at the U17 World Cup in 2015.

“I wasn’t playing much for Dundalk at the time, coming on for the last 15 minutes in a game Jack scored the winner.

“But my spell at Derry is probably the only time I've enjoyed my career since coming into the professional game.

“I feel like I've been given the freedom to express myself and show my qualities. It suits me perfectly to do that.” 

Such has been his impact in the north-west – initially on loan last season before he penned a two-year contract – that a flag hailing the Candystripe Kaka has been unfurled at games.

It wasn’t the besotted Ryan McBride Brandywell faithful that styled the banner – rather a fan club closer to home.

“A close friend of mine from England, Matt Trainor, can be quick with things like that,” he revealed.

“He made the whole plan to come over for a game, with another 13 people, and it took off from there.

“They picked the right game to have a great weekend - the late goal and the winner over Rovers in February. Hopefully we can do that again on Friday.”

