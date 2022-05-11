Robbie Brady coy on Bournemouth future after promotion

Robbie Brady was delighted to play a small part in Bournemouth’s promotion clinching season but says “we’ll see how things go” with regard to staying on for the Premier League return.

The Ireland international delayed making a decision on his next club following a parting with Burnley at the end of the 2020/21 season, eventually joining the high-flying Cherries in October.

Fitness and injury setbacks curtailed his availability to Scott Parker, completing the season with just seven appearances, of which two were starts.

That he finished strongly, coming off the bench to instigate a comeback in the 3-3 draw at Swansea City and getting the nod for last Saturday’s concluder against Millwall, has put his plight back in the spotlight.

His contract officially expires this month but Bournemouth have the option of triggering a 12-month extension.

“I’m delighted to have been a part of an incredible season," Brady told Cherries' website.

“For me personally, to get down and see the way the management and the staff work here, it was exactly what I needed.

“The attention on fitness was what I needed, not having a full pre-season hampered me a bit but as the season went on, I got fitter and stronger and it was all worth it in the end.

“I’ve been around it for quite a while now so any way I could help, when I wasn’t fit, was fed into the lads, to help them get ready.

“It wasn’t just me personally, there were a number of other lads who played their part when they were involved and when they were not involved."

He added: “The lads dealt with the pressure in the run-in of the season unbelievably, the way they’ve seen it over the line was brilliant from everyone involved.

“I was chomping at the bit when I finally got myself ready and I managed to make a small contribution to pushing the team forward at the end. I’ve really enjoyed my time here and we’ll see how things go.”

Speaking about the contract situations of his players last Friday, Parker indicated decisions were imminent.

“I’ll sit down early next week with the people I need to sit down with – Richard Hughes, Simon Francis and we’ll go through the squad and we’ll go through what we feel we need to do and what the options are on people,” he told the Daily Echo.

“There’s a lot of ifs and buts and question marks in terms of where we see things or contractual wise with parent clubs or not.

"I don’t know the full scope of the pictures of what they are, so we’ll go through that early next week.”