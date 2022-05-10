Watch: Erling Haaland's best goals as he secures Man City move

Manchester City have today confirmed a deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The signing puts an end to City's quest to tie-down a long-term replacement for Sergio Agüero, and the Norwegian will be assisted by the summer arrival of young Argentian striker Julian Alvarez.

Haaland is touted, along with PSG's Kylian Mbappe, as being the heirs apparent to the thrones of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and there is good reason to believe this will come to fruition.

The Norwegian phenom has taken the football world by storm since bursting onto the scene in a RB Salzburg jersey, scoring 29 goals in 27 games.

Haaland, who turns 22 in July, has 85 goals in 88 games for Dortmund, having joined from the Austrians in early 2020.

And there's no doubt from his scoring record that he will add a potency in front of goal that 'City may not have needed in past years, but will certainly take, especially at the bargain price they have acquired him for (€60m).

The 21-year-old has every finish in the book, is big, strong and direct, not mentioning an aura that surpasses his tender years.

He has caused nightmares for defenders for the last number of seasons, so let's take a look at some of his best goals so far.

Sit back and enjoy.

Remember that time he scored 9 for Norway under-20s?

Dream Dortmund debut.

To say Haaland has hit the ground in the Champions League is an understatement.

Incase that wasn't enough, here's every Haaland Bundesliga goal this season.

How do you stop a man that powerful?

That's for the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and the rest of the Premier League managers to think about.