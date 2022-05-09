Cork City have 3-0 victory over Treaty in Munster Senior Cup

Munster Senior Cup semi-final

Treaty United…0 Cork City…3 (Kieran Coates 12, James Doona pen 25, Franco Umeh 73).

Cork City head into a 10-day break top of the First Division table and with a place in the Munster Senior Cup secured.

After beating Treaty 4-0 and 3-0 in the league this season, Colin Healy’s second string also made light work of their provincial rivals on Tuesday night by prevailing 3-0 in this semi-final.

Mark O’Mahony and Kieran Coates were the only two survivors from the starting team that came from behind to beat Athlone Town on Friday and the latter was involved in both first-half goals at Markets Field.

He steered a header past Conor Winn for the opener on 12 minutes before being hauled down in the box on 25 minutes. James Doona stepped up to send Winn the wrong way from the penalty.

Treaty’s Mark Ludden struck the crossbar and saw his penalty saved by Jimmy Corcoran in the second half but his misfortune contrasted with Franco Umeh as the Cork substitute added a third in between those missed chances on 73 minutes.