Colin Healy turns his attention to Munster Senior Cup silverware

Cork City manager Colin Healy 

Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 13:01
John Fallon

Colin Healy will make wholesale changes to his Cork City side for tonight’s

Munster Senior Cup

semi-final at Treaty but is intent on maintaining the winning habit.

City lead a competitive First Division by three points and are unbeaten since February.

Friday’s last-gasp 2-1 win at Athlone Town was their fifth on the spin and the manager is eager to continue the run at Markets Field tonight (7pm).

With City being the idle team in the division this weekend, Healy doesn’t have to be concerned about resting key players but will afford opportunities to those who’ve mainly figured on the bench.

That should see the likes of Ronan Hurley, Uniss Kargbo, Darragh Crowley, Josh Honohan, Jonas Hakkinen, Matt Srbely, James Doona and back-up goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran start. Mark O’Mahony, the 17-year-old striker, would ordinarily be in the frame but he started his first two league games in the past week against Treaty and Athlone.

In addition, this is a chance to claim a piece of silverware. With the EA Sports League Cup again scrapped this season, the Munster Senior Cup is the only trophy on offer beyond the league and FAI Cup.

“It’s a big game for us,” said Healy.

“I think every game is big. That’s the way we treat it. We want to go win it.

“If we keep winning games, it creates good habits. We’ll be using younger boys like we did in the previous round but we have a big squad, with lots on the bench. It’s about getting the changes right.” 

Rockmount and Cobh Wanderers meet in the other semi-final.

