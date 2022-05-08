Cork City Women's team part ways with Paul Farrell

Cork City Women’s team will have a new head coach after parting ways with Paul Farrell as the team languish second from bottom of the league.
Aoibhin Donnelly, Cork City FC in action as she tries to prevent a clearance by defender Lisa Murphy, Bohemians.

John Fallon

Cork City Women’s team will have a new head coach after parting ways with Paul Farrell as the team languish second from bottom of the league.

Farrell was promoted to permanent boss in November, a reward for “steadying the ship” during his caretaker spell, according to Chairman Declan Carey.

Choppy waters have returned this term, however, with their two wins over basement side Treaty United rare respite from defeats in the seven other outings.

The latest came in Saturday’s 4-1 reverse against Athlone Town at Turner’s Cross, bringing matters around a difficult season, on and off the pitch, to a head. Confirming from the club of the dugout change is expected on Monday.

Farrell had been assistant to Rónán Collins before succeeding him midway through last season. Hopes were high of an improvement on last year’s eight place finish, especially after attracting a record crowd of 1,007 for a WNL match for the final home game against Treaty.

But failing to embrace the growing pattern across the league of paying expenses to players hindered recruitment in the off-season and problems around access to training facilities and securing suitable time slots proved unwelcome distractions. While recent additions to the WNL like Athlone Town and Sligo Rovers have thrived, issues continue to blight Cork. They have conceded an average of four goals per game.

