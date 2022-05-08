Pep: 'People want Liverpool to win more than us'

Premier League

Manchester City 5

Newcastle 0

Pep Guardiola saw his battered and bruised Manchester City move three points clear at the top of the Premier League table and casually accused the whole country of backing his rivals Liverpool in the chase for the most keenly-fought title in many years.

It was an afternoon when the defending champions demonstrated the gulf in Gulf ownership by sweeping aside the Saudi Arabian-owned visitors and even managed to score two goals in the final minute, boosting their goal difference in the process.

But it was one that came at a cost with Ruben Dias joining an ever-expanding injury list that leaves City with just 13 fit outfield players, and “three and a half” defenders - including half-injured Nathan Ake - for the three remaining games.

Yet, Guardiola looked a contended man after the game, even using the opportunity to score some psychological warfare points at the expense of his north-west rivals.

“Everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone, of course because Liverpool has an incredible history but it's not a problem at all,” he said.

“Liverpool, alongside United, it’s the most famous team, with what they have done in history - in terms of titles, legacy, history, dramas, for many, many things.

“But we are, for the last 10, 11, 12 years, coming there. I know we are sometimes uncomfortable, but I don’t care.

“The people want Liverpool to win more than us; it’s not an issue. It’s normal. Maybe they have more supporters all around the world and in England maybe more support Liverpool than us.”

It was an odd tack for Guardiola to take in the wake of such an emphatic win but, perhaps, also helped divert from the news that John Stones, Kyle Walker and Dias will not play again this season; leaving City with Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo as their only specialist fit defenders.

Fernandinho, the 37-year-old midfielder due to retire this summer, will be forced to deputise for the remainder of the campaign, starting at Wolves on Wednesday.

“In this situation it’s not a problem, Rodri can play there, we have the academy, everyone has to do extra,” said Guardiola.

“We have 13 players and a half for these games and everyone has to do more and more to help our absence. We arrive with problems and that’s all.” Fortunately, for Guardiola if not Klopp, City will go to Molineux with that three point cushion and an advantage of four in the goal difference column over Liverpool.

And the victory was a perfect response to fears that there might have been a hangover from the traumatic midweek Champions League exit to Real Madrid when City snatched defeat from the jaws of victory and missed out on a place in the Final.

It was an unexpectedly comfortable afternoon for Abu Dhabi-owned City against their Saudi “neighbours” from the moment Chris Wood missed an easy eighth minute chance with a weak, free header.

That always threatened to prove a costly error by the New Zealand international, with Laporte and Joao Cancelo already having wasted good chances with wild, off-target efforts from good positions.

And, on 19 minutes, Ilkay Gündoğan sent over a cross which was met by Cancelo and headed on for Raheem Sterling to nod in his first league goal since mid-February from close range and a tough task for Newcastle became even tougher seven minutes before the interval when Laporte doubled the lead.

Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka fumbled a Gundogan volley from the edge of the area and, after Ruben Dias’ effort was blocked, Laporte forced the rebound over the line.

It took only 15 minutes of the second half for De Bruyne to set up a third, when the Belgian’s delivery from a left-wing corner was perfectly judged and met on the corner of the six-yard box by Rodri who headed firmly home.

Zinchenko almost added a fourth seven minutes later when his powerful shot was tipped over acrobatically by Dubravka and Newcastle’s hopes of a late consolation were denied when Ederson blocked Callum Wilson as he raced through on goal.

With goal difference still in their minds, however, City were buoyed when substitute Phil Foden diverted a Zinchenko shot past the stranded Dubravka in the 90th minute. And in time added on, Sterling scored his second, and City’s fifth, when Foden and Jack Grealish combined to find him unmarked six yards from goal.

“Goal difference became important,” said Guardiola. “I don’t know how many behind we were this month.

“But we can lose one game and maybe more, and goal difference becomes a thing.

"Our destiny in our hands, if we win our games we will be there but I just want to arrive here, against Aston Villa on the last day of the season, with the chance for back to back titles.”

MAN CITY (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Cancelo 7, Dias 7 (Fernandinho 45, 6), Laporte 7 (Egan-Riley 86), Zinchenko 7; De Bruyne 9, Rodri 7, Gundogan 8; Sterling 8, Jesus 6 (Foden 63, 6), Grealish 6.

Subs (not used) Ake, Steffen, Silva, Mahrez, Mbete, Palmer.

NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Dubravka 5; Krafth 5 (Trippier 68, 5), Lascelles 6, Burn 5, Targett 6; Guimaraes 7, Longstaff 6, Joelinton 5; Almiron 5 (Murphy 79, 5), Wood 5 (Wilson 68, 5) Saint-Maximin 8.

Subs (not used) Dummett, Schar, Ritchie, Manquillo, Darlow, Gayle.

Referee: S Attwell 8