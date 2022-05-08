High drama as Douglas Hall clinch first FAI Youth Cup title with late penalty

FAI Youth Cup final: Douglas Hall 3 Ringmahon Rangers 2.

Douglas Hall claimed a first FAI Youth Cup success in a dramatic five-goal decider against Cork rivals Ringmahon Rangers on Sunday at Turner's Cross.

Ben Weldon was the Douglas Hall hero, slotting the winning penalty in the 89th minute after Ringmahon had battled back from the blow of two first half goals.

Douglas Hall were in front inside ten minutes as Gavin O'Shea got on the end of Harry Flanagan's corner to put them one up. O'Shea doubled their advantage in the 24th minute, controlling well inside the box to finish impressively.

As clinical as Douglas Hall were, Ringmahon looked far from dispirited by those early setbacks and almost equalised just before the break with

Paddy Cronin crashing a shot off the crossbar.

They again went close on 55 minutes with an Adam Delurey free-kick striking the upright, but five minutes later they were back in the final with e penalty from Cronin.

JUMPING: Ringmahon's Stephen Kennedy Osubor challenges Douglas Hall keeper Daniel Moynihan

Now the momentum was with Ringmahon and Delurey could have levelled but his effort was saved by Daniel Moynihan in the Douglas Hall goal.

However the drama reached fever pitch when Ronghamon equalised five minutes from time via Ryan Keating, who finished powerfully from a flick on.

There was to be a dramatic twist in the tale as Douglas Hall strived for a winner. David Bomer was put through and looked set to score when he was upended by Luke Herlihy, who was red-carded for the professional foul. Weldon coolly stepped up to clinch the Cup for Douglas Hall.

RINGMAHON RANGERS: Reszka; Crowley, Herlihy, Dennehy, Collins, O’Regan-Forde, Delurey, O’Callaghan, Kennedy Osubor, O’Brien (Gibson 81), Cronin (Keating 76).

DOUGLAS HALL: Moynihan; Morley, Odore, Tobin (Nolan 64), Nduwada (Lyons 79), Weldon, Bomer, O’Shea, Thibaut (Fraher 56), Murphy, Flanagan (Akinsanya 79).

Referee: J Walsh.