Sam Kerr double helps Chelsea overcome scare to seal WSL title

Chelsea came from behind twice to hold off Arsenal
Sam Kerr double helps Chelsea overcome scare to seal WSL title

KINGSTON UPON THAMES, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Sam Kerr of Chelsea celebrates after scoring their team's fourth goal during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Chelsea Women and Manchester United Women at Kingsmeadow on May 08, 2022 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Sun, 08 May, 2022 - 14:10

Chelsea secured a third consecutive Barclays Women's Super League championship as they came from behind twice to beat Manchester United 4-2 and hold off Arsenal's title challenge.

The Gunners knew they could snatch the title on the final day of the WSL campaign if they achieved a better result against West Ham than the Blues could manage against the Red Devils.

It looked within their reach when Chelsea twice trailed to United at Kingsmeadow, first through Martha Thomas' header and then an Ella Toone volley.

But the Blues roared back in the second period. Sam Kerr drew them level with a stunning volley, Guro Reiten's close-range finish gave them the lead and another Kerr volley afforded them breathing space.

Arsenal did everything they could, securing a 2-0 win away to West Ham with goals from Stina Blackstenius and Steph Catley but it proved to be in vain.

