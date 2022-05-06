Bottom of the table UCD fight back against 10 man Dundalk

An inspired Colm Whelan hit a brace as bottom-of-the-table UCD battled back from two goals down against 10-man Dundalk
Bottom of the table UCD fight back against 10 man Dundalk

Dundalk's Paul Doyle celebrates scoring with teammates. ©INPHO/Nick Elliott

Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 21:54
Paul Buttner

UCD 2 Dundalk 2 

An inspired Colm Whelan hit a brace as bottom-of-the-table UCD battled back from two goals down against 10-man Dundalk to earn a fully deserved share of the spoils in a thriller at the UCD Bowl.

Dundalk survived a scare as early as three minutes when Darragh Leahy had to clear off their line from Whelan's chip after keeper Nathan Shepperd's fumble.

Dundalk hit back with Patrick Hoban twice threatening before they took the lead on 18 minutes from a corner he had won.

And though Keith Ward’s delivery was headed away, it dropped for Paul Doyle - who scored twice in UCD’s promotion play-off games last year - to drill a deflected shot to the net.

UCD were close to an equaliser when skipper Jack Keaney flashed a header just over from Liam Kerrigan’s free kick before Dundalk were reduced to 10 men in first half stoppage time when experienced defender Andy Boyle, who began his career at UCD, saw a straight red card for a lunging challenge on Dara Keane.

Though UCD began the second half on the front foot, they found themselves further behind on 54 minutes.

Daniel Kelly’s pace got him in behind 18-year-old Yoro who tripped the Dundalk winger.

Hoban sent teenage keeper Kian Moore the wrong way from the resulting penalty.

College hit back on the hour with a sublime finish from Whelan who side footed home Mark Dignam’s pacy cross at the near post.

Evan Caffrey then won a 76th minute penalty which Whelan confidently dispatched.

UCD: Moore; Gallagher, Yoro (Ryan, 56), Todd, Osam; Keane (Verdon, h-t), Keaney; Kerrigan, Caffrey, Dignam (Nolan, 70); Whelan.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Macari, Gartland, Boyle, Leahy; Doyle (Martin, 90+2), Sloggett; Adams (Bone, h-t), Ward (Benson, h-t), Kelly (Bradley, 73); Hoban (McMillan, 73).

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).

More in this section

Last gasp Aaron Bolger piledriver downs 10-man Athlone Town Last gasp Aaron Bolger piledriver downs 10-man Athlone Town
Derry City v Bohemians - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Will Patching delivers from the spot to secure stalemate and keep Derry top
Daniel Mandroiu celebrates scoring their second goal 6/5/2022 Mandroiu at the double as Shamrock Rovers close on Derry
Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Stephen Bradley: 'I will look to challenge myself at some point at a different level'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly as he takes to the road again with the provincial round-robins reaching a climax.

In The Old Bank in Dungarvan May 12, 7.30pm

General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up