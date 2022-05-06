Waterford continue winning run to pile pressure on Devlin

Bray Wanderers 1 Waterford FC 4

Waterford claimed their third SSE Airtricity League First Division win in a row to remain in the title hunt.

The manager-less RSC side defeated Bray 4-1 at the Carlisle Grounds with Louis Britton netting twice late on as they remain third in the table.

The away side had much the better of the chances in a tight opening period possession wise. But Phoenix Patterson was the star of the show in the first 45 minutes.

He fired the away team ahead midway through the half with a fine strike from outside the box after good work by Killian Cantwell and Louis Britton.

It took a world class stop by Stephen McGuinness to deny Eddie Nolan to prevent the Munster outfit doubling that cushion on the half hour.

McGuinness made another fantastic stop eight minutes after the resumption to keep out Britton’s effort.

But seconds later, Shane Griffin got in behind the home defence along the left. Then cut in before scoring low from 14-yards.

The Seagulls had failed to beat the Blue’s at the seaside venue since July 2007. But their search for a home success since August last year continues.

Wanderers looked to stage a late rally when Kevin Knight headed in Eoin McPhillips 87th minute corner.

But it was the late, late show for Britton.

He got into the box off the left to slot to the net in the 90th minute. He then produced a carbon copy to make it 4-1 in the 93rd minute.

Bray Wanderers: McGuinness; Blackbyrne (Byrne half time), Hudson, Kevin Knight, McManus; Zambra, Manahan (Conor Knight 85); Dalton (McPhillips 65), Feeney, Thompson (Manley 65); Waters (Lynch 85).

Waterford FC: Murphy; Sobowale (Harris 89), Nolan, Cantwell, Milambo (Power 58); O’Keeffe, Griffin; Patterson (Stringer 89), En-Neyah, Idowu (Kerwick 83); Britton.

Referee: David Keeler (Cork).