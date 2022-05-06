Stephen Bradley: 'I will look to challenge myself at some point at a different level'

Stephen Bradley has reaffirmed his ambition to manage abroad despite turning down the opportunity of moving to Lincoln City from Shamrock Rovers.

The 37-year-old mulled over the offer from the League One club this week once Rovers granted permission to open talks but chose to extend his six-year stay at Tallaght.

Back-to-back champions, the Hoops are well placed to challenge leaders Derry City for a third title on the trot and the attraction of competing for progression in the Uefa Champions League this season as a seeded team came into the equation.

"Obviously, Lincoln are a very good club with really good people behind it and they have really big plans, but when it came down to it, I feel that I love this club and we have unfinished business and it feels right to stay," Bradley told RTÉ Sport.

"We had a good meeting with the staff, the players and the board and we just have to sit down and think about where we're going and what we're doing and it was plain to see we have unfinished business."

Leaving the door open for another foreign club to discuss a vacancy, the former Rovers player admitted: “I will look to challenge myself at some point again at a different level, different stage and different country.

“That's only natural but right now we've got a really, really strong group of players.

“We've built up to this point and we're not finished in what we're doing.”