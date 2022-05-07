'We're a stronger team now': Peamount's Lauryn O'Callaghan ready for Shels test 

Lauryn O’Callaghan’s mind was in a haze when champions Peamount United were dethroned last year but she's crystal clear about how critical Saturday’s visit to Shelbourne is towards reclaiming their crown.

Shels denied Peas a hat-trick of titles in dramatic fashion on the final day by beating Wexford to pounce on their rivals’ capitulation against Galway across Dublin.

O’Callaghan wasn’t at PRL Park that night to endure the nightmare, for their right-back regular has instead been booked in for surgery on a broken metatarsal.

By pure coincidence, the operation was scheduled for that Saturday evening. Requiring just a draw to retain the league, the stream she logged onto post-op was pleasing on the eye for O’Callaghan. Still, not even the anesthetic could numb the pain of what unfolded in the 5-2 defeat.

“When I woke up in the hospital bed, we were winning 2-0,” the 22-year-old recalls. “We know what happened after that. I was emotional enough as it was but the next day felt absolutely devastated.” O’Callaghan – daughter of manager James – insists the set-back has been left behind and didn’t linger, supported by their strong start to the campaign.

They go into today’s duel at Tolka Park against their deadly rivals and leaders just two points adrift. Their sole defeat of the campaign wasn’t inflicted on the pitch; rather a forfeiture of their win against Sligo Rovers due to fielding a player without an international transfer.

“These are the games that make a significant difference come the end of the season,” the former Ireland U19 international noted about the duopoly.

“They provide that big challenge, especially in Tolka Park because there should be a fantastic crowd and atmosphere.” This will be the first meeting at Tolka between the two trailblazers since Shels nicked a last-gasp 4-3 win that ultimately proved decisive in the title race.

Both sides suffered recent hiccups – Shels losing to DLR Waves and Peas being held by Bohemians – but the outcome from this encounter will confer as much as phycological edge on the winner as the campaign begins to intensify.

“This is the first time to be back at Tolka since Shels beat us in the last minute,” she says.

“I suppose it’s early days but there have been upsets. DLR Waves beating Shelbourne never happened before and fair play to Bohs for setting up very well and making it very hard for us.” “We’re a stronger team from what happened last season and I’m sure we’ll bounce back.”

Saturday’s SSE Women's National League fixtures (all Live on LOITV):

Sligo Rovers v Galway WFC, The Showgrounds (2pm); Shelbourne v Peamount United, Tolka Park (2pm); Cork City v Athlone Town, Turner's Cross (5pm); Treaty United v Bohemians, Markets Field (5pm); Wexford Youths v DLR Waves, Ferrycarrig Park (6pm).