Ireland's clash with Ukraine looks set for the Polish city of Lodz

Ukraine manager Oleksandr Petrakov is set to have his wish granted to have their Uefa Nations League game against Ireland on Tuesday, June 14 being staged in Łódź (Lodz).

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine means their home games must be switched and once neighbouring Poland was selected, Petrakov requested the city of his greatest triumph – the U20 World Cup.

Several of the squad that prevailed almost three years ago in Lodz have joined Petrakov since he was promoted to the senior post last August and their immediate priority is their delayed World Cup playoff semi-final on June 1 against Scotland, another of Ireland’s Nations League opponents.

Their home-based players have already assembled in preparation for the hectic June window in Brdo, Slovenia, with bigger names such as Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City), Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) and Roman Yaremchuk (Benfica) linking up in a fortnight.

Official confirmation of the venue Ukraine will use for the Nations League matches against Armenia on June 11 and Ireland three days later is imminent but the city located in central Poland, a two-hour drive from the capital of Warsaw, is being lined up.

While Petrakov’s crowning glory of the final win over South Korea took place at the Widzew venue, the newly-constructed 18,000-seater ŁKS stadium nearby will be the base for these pair of internationals.

“I asked to play in Łódź, because the final of the U20 World Cup was held there,” the Ukraine boss told sport.onet.pl. “I also wanted the stadium not to be too big and I was told about the new venue.”

His positive tone was reaffirmed by comments from Adam Kaźmierczak. He is the Polish FA’s vice-president and football chief for the Lodz region.

“It looks like these matches will be played in Łódź," Kaźmierczak added.

"We have a new stadium which we want to show to Europe. There are still a few elements to be agreed, there are some problems with hotel availability, but we should deal with it."

Demand for tickets will be high given the sizeable portion of Ukrainians that have fled over the border since the outbreak of war in March. The away allocation should cater for the Irish interest.

Ryanair fly direct to Lodz weekly on Saturdays and Wednesdays, making the latter the return route of choice the day after the game. Prices for that plane ticket have rocketed ten-fold today since news of the looming announcement but only to €142.

The fixture will be Ireland’s last of a four-game window. They first travel to Yerevan for the Saturday, June 4 meeting with the group’s bottom seeds Armenia, followed by a double-header against the top two in the space of four days, Ukraine on Wednesday, June 8 and Scotland on Saturday, June 11.